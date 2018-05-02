Cheba Hut's Liquor License Under Review After Cops Bust 4/20 Party

The Mile High 420 Festival at Civic Center Park wasn't the only event where Denver police officers handed out public cannabis consumption citations on April 20. At least two more 4/20 events were interrupted by police for alleged public consumption, and in one case, organizers could be hit with more than just a pot-smoking citation.

Both Tetra 9 Private Lounge & Garden and Cheba Hut's East Colfax Avenue held special events on 4/20. The Denver Police Department looks for such events on local calendars, and before the high holiday both the DPD and the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses reminded 4/20 event organizers of laws against public pot consumption. In order to enforce those laws, the DPD will send undercover officers to various events — and Denver officials believe that both Tetra 9 and Cheba Hut failed the test.

Although both locations are known for their love of cannabis — Tetra 9 is a private cannabis lounge, and Cheba Hut is a weed-friendly sandwich shop know for pot puns on the menu — the DPD citations issued to the businesses might have very different outcomes. As a restaurant with a liquor license, Cheba Hut could face harsher consequences than Tetra 9, which operates under more ambiguity as a members-only club.