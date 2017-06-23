Cheap Herb: Denver Dispensaries Selling Eighths for $25 or Less

EXPAND Frosted Leaf features quick service and cheap buds. Scott Lentz

If someone called me a weed snob, I wouldn't argue: There's nothing wrong with enjoying nice things. There's also nothing wrong with saving money, either. I have a friend who likes $20 glasses of wine and another who prefers Two-Buck Chuck, and both are fun to drink with. But at least both of them know where to find their drink of choice.

While every neighborhood has a gem of a liquor store with cheap bombers and Banquet suitcases, you often need to shop around to find the best prices. When you're looking for cannabis, you're not only considering price but quality and the range in both can be vast. Flower around town ranges anywhere from $25 to $65 an eighth, and the range in quality is just as vast.

When price is definitely an object, there are some go-to spots where you can always count on finding at least two or three decent strains available for $25 an eighth — no shake, no popcorn buds, no coupon required. And they are:

Frosted Leaf

Three metro locations

Cross Genetics

4902 East Smith Road

303-330-0068

Universal Herbs

800 Park Avenue West

303-756-1414

Terrapin Care Station

Five metro locations

Riverrock Wellness

990 West 6th Avenue

303-825-3314

4935 York Street

303-474-4136

Urban Dispensary

2675 West 38th Avenue

720-389-9179

Golden Meds

4620 Peoria Street

303-307-4645

970 South Oneida Street

720-386-4665

The Lodge

3944 High Street

720-328-4539

Lightshade

Six metro locations

Pure Medical Dispensary

Three metro locations

Herbs4You

20 East Ninth Avenue

303-830-9999

