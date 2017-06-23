menu

Reintroduced CARERS Act Would Protect States' Rights, Medical Marijuana Patients


Cheap Herb: Denver Dispensaries Selling Eighths for $25 or Less

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 8:04 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Frosted Leaf features quick service and cheap buds.EXPAND
Frosted Leaf features quick service and cheap buds.
Scott Lentz
A A

If someone called me a weed snob, I wouldn't argue: There's nothing wrong with enjoying nice things. There's also nothing wrong with saving money, either. I have a friend who likes $20 glasses of wine and another who prefers Two-Buck Chuck, and both are fun to drink with. But at least both of them know where to find their drink of choice.

While every neighborhood has a gem of a liquor store with cheap bombers and Banquet suitcases, you often need to shop around to find the best prices. When you're looking for cannabis, you're not only considering price but quality and the range in both can be vast. Flower around town ranges anywhere from $25 to $65 an eighth, and the range in quality is just as vast.

When price is definitely an object, there are some go-to spots where you can always count on finding at least two or three decent strains available for $25 an eighth — no shake, no popcorn buds, no coupon required.  And they are:

Frosted Leaf at 6302 East Colfax Avenue.
Scott Lentz

Frosted Leaf
Three metro locations

Cross Genetics
4902 East Smith Road
303-330-0068

Universal Herbs
800 Park Avenue West
303-756-1414

Terrapin Care Station
Five metro locations

Riverrock Wellness
990 West 6th Avenue
303-825-3314
4935 York Street
303-474-4136

Urban Dispensary
2675 West 38th Avenue
720-389-9179

Golden Meds
4620 Peoria Street
303-307-4645
970 South Oneida Street
720-386-4665

The Lodge
3944 High Street
720-328-4539

Lightshade
Six metro locations

Pure Medical Dispensary
Three metro locations

Herbs4You
20 East Ninth Avenue
303-830-9999

Keep reading for more bargain bud.


Herbert Fuego

