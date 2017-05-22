menu

Ask a Stoner: What Dispensaries Have Lots of Different Strains?

Steve Berke Defends International Church of Cannabis at West Wash Park Meeting


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: What Dispensaries Have Lots of Different Strains?

Monday, May 22, 2017 at 5:58 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Ask a Stoner: What Dispensaries Have Lots of Different Strains?
Westword
A A

Dear Stoner: I’m looking for dispensaries with a ton of choices. A dozen or so strains to choose from is nice, but I’m looking for places with twenty or more. I like variety and am willing to pay for it. Any places I should look for?
Veruca

Ask a Stoner: What Dispensaries Have Lots of Different Strains?
Getty Images

Dear Veruca: For sheer quantity, look to dispensaries that rely on wholesale growers for inventory. Your first stop should be Oasis Cannabis Superstore, our 2017 Best of Denver award winner for Best Cannabis Selection in a Dispensary. It has two locations — one in Mountain View, at 5340 West 44th Avenue, and the other a few minutes east of the University of Denver, at 6359 East Evans Avenue — and more than 200 strains grown by dozens of wholesale cultivators to choose from.

Related Stories

If you’re looking for quality as well as quantity, don’t miss the Joint, at 4735 West 38th Avenue; it has more than twenty strains on hand, and all of them are top shelf in looks, smell and potency. Peak MJ (260 Broadway), Denver Recreational Dispensary and Cannabis Station downtown, Botanico (3054 Larimer Street) and chains like Sweet Leaf and the Green Solution also have vast selections, though quality may vary.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293­-2222.

Herbert Fuego
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Oasis Cannabis Superstore
More Info
More Info

6359 E. Evans Ave.
Denver, CO 80222

303-756-1494

oasissuperstore.com

miles
Oasis Cannabis Superstore
More Info
More Info

5430 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80212

303-333-3338

oasissuperstore.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >