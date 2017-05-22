Ask a Stoner: What Dispensaries Have Lots of Different Strains?

Westword

Dear Stoner: I’m looking for dispensaries with a ton of choices. A dozen or so strains to choose from is nice, but I’m looking for places with twenty or more. I like variety and am willing to pay for it. Any places I should look for?

Dear Veruca: For sheer quantity, look to dispensaries that rely on wholesale growers for inventory. Your first stop should be Oasis Cannabis Superstore, our 2017 Best of Denver award winner for Best Cannabis Selection in a Dispensary. It has two locations — one in Mountain View, at 5340 West 44th Avenue, and the other a few minutes east of the University of Denver, at 6359 East Evans Avenue — and more than 200 strains grown by dozens of wholesale cultivators to choose from.

If you’re looking for quality as well as quantity, don’t miss the Joint, at 4735 West 38th Avenue; it has more than twenty strains on hand, and all of them are top shelf in looks, smell and potency. Peak MJ (260 Broadway), Denver Recreational Dispensary and Cannabis Station downtown, Botanico (3054 Larimer Street) and chains like Sweet Leaf and the Green Solution also have vast selections, though quality may vary.

