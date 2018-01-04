Ask a Stoner: Which Dispensaries Carry CBD Strains?

Dear Stoner: What dispensaries carry CBD strains? It’s hard to find good CBD strains out there.

Cindy

Dear Cindy: I can confidently tell you that most Denver-area dispensaries carry CBD-heavy products, if not CBD-heavy strains, too. Any chain — the Green Solution, LivWell, Native Roots, Green Dragon — typically has at least one in-house CBD strain, and so do plenty of wholesale growers and mom-and-pop dispensaries. However, the ratios of CBD and THC can fluctuate from strain to strain, ranging anywhere from 1:1 to 20:1. If you want something specific, it’s best to look at online dispensary menus from Jane, Leafly and Weedmaps, or call ahead. (Note: If you take your chances on a pot shop that doesn’t update its inventory, you could end up driving around town on a wild goose chase.)