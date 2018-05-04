The Dab by Next Harvest Issues Recall Over Cannabis Mold, Pesticide Concerns

The Dab by Next Harvest dispensary has issued a voluntary recall for a portion of its cannabis flower and concentrates because of potentially unsafe levels of mold, yeast and pesticides, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
In a notice sent out by the DDPHE on Thursday, May 3, the agency says that samples of dried cannabis flower from the dispensary's cultivation were found to contain potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold, while other samples of flower and concentrates tested positive for Etoxazole and Myclobutanil, both of which are banned by the Colorado Department of Agriculture as cannabis pesticides. Any Dab by Next Harvest product with the optional premise code (OPC) of 403R-00181 is subject to the recall.
"There have been no reports of illness. The possible health impact of consuming marijuana products containing unapproved pesticide residues and elevated yeast/mold counts is unknown. Short- and long-term health impacts resulting from inhalation exposure to such contaminants may exist depending on the duration, frequency, level of exposure, route of exposure, and health condition of the consumer. Consumers with concerns about their personal health should contact their physician with related questions," reads the recall notice.
Next Harvest sales and communications director Jericho Heese says the pesticide problem was self-reported to the DDPHE, blaming the gaffe on a former employee who purchased and applied them without the company's knowledge. He also blames the the mold recall, which the DDPHE says stemmed from a consumer complaint, on the ex-employee, whom he declines to name.
"He kind of did a disappear thing on us, and then sent us a letter that he wouldn't work for a non-compliance facility anymore," Heese explains. "Then [the DDPHE] came into the store, took random samples of products all across the board, and flower failed for microbial."
Next Harvest has destroyed around $75,000 of products because of concerns about contamination, Heese says, and still has products on hold by the DDPHE; still, he notes that this an "isolated event."
The DDPHE encourages anyone who purchased the recalled products to dispose or or return them; any questions are directed to info@thedab303.com.
