Today: Auction of Pot-Growing Equipment From Closed Gardening Store

Auctions have long been an avenue for car buyers looking for deals, but in Colorado, they're also a cheap way to supply your cannabis cultivation. The recent closure of Denver gardening store One Love Garden Supply was unfortunate for its parent company, Grow Solutions Holdings Inc., but it presents plenty of opportunities for local botanists to supplement their pot grows.

In order to pay off some of the store's debts, Grow Solutions is auctioning off thousands of different gardening products. Most of them are growing nutrients for cannabis, but lighting systems, ventilation equipment and spraying apparatus are also available, as is office equipment such as printers, paper shredders, office chairs, computer monitors and point-of-sale hardware.