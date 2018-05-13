Reader: Who Asks for Pregnancy Advice From a Dispensary Employee?

Denver Health recently commissioned an undercover study that involved two women calling dispensaries around the state, saying they were eight weeks pregnant and suffering from morning sickness...and according to the results, a majority of Colorado dispensary employees — 69 percent — recommended that a pregnant woman use cannabis.

Says Sher:

I don't believe it's that high or that that number is accurate...but if any dispensary is giving out that kind of information and recommendations, well it shouldn't be.... They are not licensed medical professionals and if by chance they are for their other job, they still cannot legally do that! Everything you put into your system affects the baby...everything.

Adds Dave:

But who the fuck would get health advice (when pregnant) from a dispensary employee? I don’t call a liquor store and ask health advice from them. This is not a realistic scenario.

Responds Aleah:

You would be surprised how many customers ask budtenders medical advice.



Says Paula:

A French doctor once said that if American woman were put on trial for all the toxic shit they eat and put on their bodies during pregnancy, they would do a life sentence. How about you acknowledge the fact that McDonald's is more dangerous to the fetus than smoking or ingesting cannabis?? I don't see anyone asking for studies on the effects of Big Macs on the fetus.

Adds Justin:

I personally know a couple of mothers who utilized cannabis throughout their pregnancy. Now that their children are of elementary-school age, the children are perfectly fine and display no negative effects.... Remember this when some Big Pharma rep is trying to pump you full of actually dangerous drugs to make a buck!!

Dr. Torri Metz, the lead author of the study, says that the process wasn't intended to push policy one way or the other, and that the calls were made undercover to collect the most information possible. "We were really interested in what women were hearing," she explained at a May 9 event where the results were revealed.

The final report doesn't disclose the names of the dispensaries contacted, which were picked at random from a Colorado Department of Revenue list of licensees. "This wasn't about pointing fingers. That's why the dispensaries weren't identified," Metz added. "The goal was to have this end up being collaborative and educational."

