Welcome to Colorado, Cannabis Fans: Seven Pot-Friendly Hotels and B&Bs

Most Coloradans don't have a lot of sympathy for out-of-towners clogging streets in search of pot, but cannabis-curious visitors have a problem: They can buy the stuff, but where can they consume it? There's a very short list of lounges and private venues that allow social consumption, but most people just want to chill in front of a TV or puff in the comfort of their own pad.

Unfortunately for visitors who don't have Denver digs, open and public consumption of cannabis is currently banned in Colorado. So where are you supposed to go?

Private, short-term home rentals on Airbnb are an option, but while some advertise that they're pot-friendly, many property owners prohibit smoking. Most hotels aren't the answer, since the vast majority of them ban smoking or vaping and, in some cases, any marijuana consumption on their premises. But not all of them are that uptight.