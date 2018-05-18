 


The Adiago Bud & Breakfast is located a few blocks east of Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Welcome to Colorado, Cannabis Fans: Seven Pot-Friendly Hotels and B&Bs

Westword Staff | May 18, 2018 | 8:39am
Most Coloradans don't have a lot of sympathy for out-of-towners clogging streets in search of pot, but cannabis-curious visitors have a problem: They can buy the stuff, but where can they consume it? There's a very short list of lounges and private venues that allow social consumption, but most people just want to chill in front of a TV or puff in the comfort of their own pad.

Unfortunately for visitors who don't have Denver digs, open and public consumption of cannabis is currently banned in Colorado. So where are you supposed to go?

Private, short-term home rentals on Airbnb are an option, but while some advertise that they're pot-friendly, many property owners prohibit smoking. Most hotels aren't the answer, since the vast majority of them ban smoking or vaping and, in some cases, any marijuana consumption on their premises. But not all of them are that uptight.

In honor of the United States Travel Association's IPW conference, the world's biggest travel convention, coming to Denver this weekend through May 23, we're offering this list of seven "cool" hotels and B&Bs where guests can enjoy those purchased-in-Colorado cannabis goodies.

Adagio Bud & Breakfast
1430 Race Street
303-870-0903

Arrowhead Manor
9284 U.S. Highway 285, Morrison
303-738-8454

Summit Recreational Retreat
Private location in Parker
303-841-7050

Quality Inn Denver Central
200 West 48th Avenue
303-296-4000

Quality Inn & Suites Denver International Airport
6890 Tower Road
303-371-5300

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Northglenn
10 East 120th Avenue, Northglenn
303-452-4100

TownePlace Suites by Marriott Denver Downtown
685 Speer Boulevard
303-722-2322

Remember: Consumption and smoking aren't one and the same. While private lodges and B&Bs can allow smoking in back yards and on balconies, hotels cannot, because those are considered public spaces. But that doesn't mean you can't get a vaporizer....

