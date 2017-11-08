Ten Hydroponic Shops We've Grown to Trust in Denver

Despite the limitations that state and local governments have enacted in recent years against growing cannabis at home, Colorado remains one of the most liberal states in the country for home-grows. Even so, current Colorado law tops out plant counts at sixteen – even for medical patients – and some local jurisdictions, such as Denver, further limit plant counts to twelve.
Still, twelve cannabis plants can produce a lot of flower for the average consumer – if you're using the right equipment and know what you're doing, that is. Fortunately for beginning growers, Colorado's acceptance of the plant has sprouted an entire business sector of stores dedicated to helping you do just that. Traveling down the main drags of Colfax Avenue or Federal Boulevard, perusing Lakewood and Aurora shopping centers, or driving around the industrial streets of north Denver, you'll likely spot some of the metro area's hydroponic stores, and none of them have to pretend that all their equipment is for tomatoes thanks to legalization.
With so much competition, it can be hard to pick the right place to start spending hundreds of dollars on lights, vents, nutrients and water reservoirs. To help guide you through your first step of starting a cannabis cultivation, here are ten hydroponics and home-grow stores around town we've grown to trust.
Cultivate Colorado
666 Buchtel Boulevard
303-954-9919
6400 South Stapleton Drive
720-420-7599
Oasis Garden Center & Hydroponics
608 Garrison Street, Lakewood
303-238-5143
Grofax
Five metro locations
877-799-4769
Cost Plus Hydro
2530 West Barberry Place
303-790-2211
Chlorophyll
3801 Mariposa Street
303-433-1155
Ultimate Garden Supply
2380 South Broadway
303-282-0034
High Tech Garden Supply
6025 Parkway Drive, Commerce City
720-222-0772
GroWize
3200 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-986-2706
The Big Tomato
695 Billings Street
303-364-4769
6695 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
720-328-3746
The Trimmer Store
955 East 58th Avenue
303-816-8731
