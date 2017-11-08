 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Growing shitty weed is easy, but growing the good stuff takes effort.
Growing shitty weed is easy, but growing the good stuff takes effort.
Tracy Block

Ten Hydroponic Shops We've Grown to Trust in Denver

Herbert Fuego | November 8, 2017 | 8:36am
AA

Despite the limitations that state and local governments have enacted in recent years against growing cannabis at home, Colorado remains one of the most liberal states in the country for home-grows. Even so, current Colorado law tops out plant counts at sixteen – even for medical patients – and some local jurisdictions, such as Denver, further limit plant counts to twelve.

Still, twelve cannabis plants can produce a lot of flower for the average consumer – if you're using the right equipment and know what you're doing, that is. Fortunately for beginning growers, Colorado's acceptance of the plant has sprouted an entire business sector of stores dedicated to helping you do just that. Traveling down the main drags of Colfax Avenue or Federal Boulevard, perusing Lakewood and Aurora shopping centers, or driving around the industrial streets of north Denver, you'll likely spot some of the metro area's hydroponic stores, and none of them have to pretend that all their equipment is for tomatoes thanks to legalization.

Related Stories

With so much competition, it can be hard to pick the right place to start spending hundreds of dollars on lights, vents, nutrients and water reservoirs. To help guide you through your first step of starting a cannabis cultivation, here are ten hydroponics and home-grow stores around town we've grown to trust.

Cultivate Colorado has two locations in the Denver area.
Cultivate Colorado has two locations in the Denver area.
Cultivate Colorado Facebook page

Cultivate Colorado
666 Buchtel Boulevard
303-954-9919
6400 South Stapleton Drive
720-420-7599

Oasis Garden Center & Hydroponics
608 Garrison Street, Lakewood
303-238-5143

Grofax
Five metro locations
877-799-4769

Cost Plus Hydro
2530 West Barberry Place
303-790-2211

Chlorophyll helps feed plants, and so does the store.
Chlorophyll helps feed plants, and so does the store.
Chlorophyll Facebook Page

Chlorophyll
3801 Mariposa Street
303-433-1155

Ultimate Garden Supply
2380 South Broadway
303-282-0034


High Tech Garden Supply
6025 Parkway Drive, Commerce City
720-222-0772

GroWize is one of dozens of hydroponics stores on the west end of town.
GroWize is one of dozens of hydroponics stores on the west end of town.
GrowWize Facebook Page

GroWize
3200 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-986-2706

The Big Tomato
695 Billings Street
303-364-4769
6695 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
720-328-3746

The Trimmer store rents out and sells trimming equipment for those sick of snipping buds.
The Trimmer store rents out and sells trimming equipment for those sick of snipping buds.
The Trimmer Store Facebook Page

The Trimmer Store
955 East 58th Avenue
303-816-8731

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >