Ten Hydroponic Shops We've Grown to Trust in Denver

Despite the limitations that state and local governments have enacted in recent years against growing cannabis at home, Colorado remains one of the most liberal states in the country for home-grows. Even so, current Colorado law tops out plant counts at sixteen – even for medical patients – and some local jurisdictions, such as Denver, further limit plant counts to twelve.

Still, twelve cannabis plants can produce a lot of flower for the average consumer – if you're using the right equipment and know what you're doing, that is. Fortunately for beginning growers, Colorado's acceptance of the plant has sprouted an entire business sector of stores dedicated to helping you do just that. Traveling down the main drags of Colfax Avenue or Federal Boulevard, perusing Lakewood and Aurora shopping centers, or driving around the industrial streets of north Denver, you'll likely spot some of the metro area's hydroponic stores, and none of them have to pretend that all their equipment is for tomatoes thanks to legalization.

With so much competition, it can be hard to pick the right place to start spending hundreds of dollars on lights, vents, nutrients and water reservoirs. To help guide you through your first step of starting a cannabis cultivation, here are ten hydroponics and home-grow stores around town we've grown to trust.