Denver Launches Youth Cannabis Education and Prevention Campaign

The City of Denver has launched a campaign aimed at sparking conversations about cannabis among Denver's youth. High Costs was funded by revenue from the city's sales tax on retail cannabis and was created with the help of a city-organized youth commission and youth focus groups.

The campaign will be spread across billboards and schoolbus signs, and a fence sign will be displayed at Manual High School warning teens about addiction. To connect with kids through technology, there will also be High Costs Snapchat filters, a social-media game show called “Weeded Out” with prizes, and a Weeded Out trivia card game, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

“Our High Costs campaign is designed to help Denver’s youth understand the legal, educational, health and social risks that come from using marijuana underage,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement announcing the campaign. “Conversations about marijuana happen everywhere, and our goal is to provide facts that are not only accurate about the risks and realities of marijuana use, but that resonate with youth across Denver.”