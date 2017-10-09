Cannabis Calendar for October: Happy Halloweed!

The weather is cooling off, but the cannabis calendar is heating up, with panel discussions, a murder mystery, a costume party and the city's annual gathering for marijuana regulators from around the country. And, yes, Halloweed is on its way, and you can smoke pot out of a pumpkin. we'll add more ghastly ganja parties as the news comes in; in the meantime, here are October's best cannabis events, in chronological order.

Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Monthly Meeting

Tuesday, October 10

Auraria Campus Plaza Building

955 Lawrence Way

Cannabis Clinicians Colorado, an organization of medical professionals who have embraced medical cannabis uses, will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Auraria campus. After the usual networking and refreshments, CCC will share preliminary results of its Are You Impaired? cannabis intoxication study. Afterward, Tyler Dahm of Pathways Wellness will speak on cannabis use for Autism Spectrum Disorder treatment. Attendance is free for CCC members and $15 for non-members.

Denver NORML Monthly Meeting

Wednesday, October 11

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

NORML's Denver chapter will hold its free monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. The organization will offer local and national updates on cannabis law, and special guests will speak. Register and learn more on the Denver NORML calendar.

Harvesting season for hemp is just like any other crop, and its growers are proud of it. >Photo by Ben Droz

Huff and Puff HIIT Class

Thursday, October 12, 19 and 26

Break the Stigma Fitness

9690 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Break the Stigma Fitness continues to roll out pot-infused workout sessions, cranking out its most vigorous yet with its high-intensity interval training class, Huff and Puff HIIT. The next class takes place on Thursday, October 12, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through the month of October. Tickets (21+) are $15 for Colorado residents and $20 for out-of-towners.

Hemp Harvest Party

Saturday, October 14

The Oak Room at Oskar Blues Brewery

1800 Pike Road, Longmont

Hemp growers and enthusiasts will gather at the fourth annual Hemp Harvest Party on Saturday, October 14, at the Oak Room at Oskar Blues Brewery in Longmont. There will be live entertainment, hemp movies on the big screen and plenty of Oskar Blues beer, as well as mulled wines, whiskey, vodka and plenty of food made from hemp (and we mean plenty). General admission (21+) is $20, with $5 food and drink tickets; the event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Chelloween Costume Bash

Saturday, October 14

Tennyson's Tap

4335 West 38th Avenue

The Denver 420 Nurses will host the annual Chelloween Costume Bash, a pot-infused costume party, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, at Tennyson's Tap. There will be music by Project 432, live magic, performances by Punk Rock Burlesque, food trucks and the Sacred Body CBD bus in the food-truck area for cannabis consumption (21+). Attendance is $10 at the door.

The Cannagrow Expo is coming to nurture your growing skills. www.cannagrowexpo.com

Boas, Blunts & Bloodshed: An Elevated Dinner Theater Experience

Tuesday, October 17

Private location

Figure out a classic Hollywood whodunit at Boas, Blunts & Bloodshed: An Elevated Dinner Theater Experience, a consumption-friendly dinner mystery at a historic location in Denver. The event will also be a fundraiser, with a portion of ticket sales and a silent auction benefiting the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and a young local couple currently dealing with the disease. Send an email to eventsbyirie@gmail.com for an invitation and the location. Tickets (21+) are $115 each; go to the event's Facebook page for more information.

Cannabis Sustainability Symposium

Tuesday, October 17, and Wednesday, October 18

Embassy Suites Downtown

1420 Stout Street

Experts from across the country will speak on the cannabis industry's key environmental challenges, including energy efficiency, water management and waste minimization, during the Cannabis Sustainability Symposium on Tuesday, October 27, through Wednesday, October 18. Hosted by the Cannabis Certification Council, the seminars will educate attendees on the tools and techniques for efficient and safe cannabis production. The symposium is hosted by the Organic Cannabis Association, with support from Denver Environmental Health and sponsorship by Denver Relief Consulting; tickets start at $105, but discounts are available for students and government workers.

Canopy Jumpstart Conference

Thursday, October 19

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Cannabis business incubator Canopy will hold a free half-day conference for entrepreneurs interested in joining the industry on Thursday, October 19, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. Attendees will learn about raising capital, finding opportunities, avoiding common mistakes for startups in the pot trade. Learn more about registration and the schedule on the event web page.

Canopy Demo Day

Thursday, October 19

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

Networking sessions and demo presentations will take place following the Canopy Jumpstart Conference, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the same location. Seven startup cannabis companies (three of which are based in Colorado) will present their business models and services to a select group of interested attendees after a one-hour happy hour. Learn more about the event and how to attend on its Eventbrite page.

National Cannabis Industry Association Quarterly Caucus

Thursday, October 19

Millennium Harvest House

1345 28th Street, Boulder

The National Cannabis Industry Association, one of the largest trade groups in commercial cannabis, will hold its quarterly caucus for industry members on Thursday, October 19, at the Millennium Harvest House in Boulder. Open to NCIA members and non-members alike, the event will hold a customized state and federal policy briefing and networking sessions from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are free for NCIA members and $50 for non-members.

Denver Marijuana Management Symposium

Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20

Embassy Suites Downtown

1420 Stout Street

The City of Denver will host its third annual marijuana management symposium on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20. As the capital of the first state to legalize retail cannabis, Denver has a vast network of regulators, officials and industry leaders who will speak and share ideas on best practices for regulating legal pot. Three-and-a-half-hour educational tours are available for $80, and tickets to the two-day symposium are $400. For the entire schedule, go the symposium's website.

The women of Ellementa (from left): Ashley Kingsley, Aliza Sherman, Melissa Pierce. Chloe Sommers

Ellementa Conversation: Women, Cannabis and Yoga

Friday, October 20

Break the Stigma Fitness

9690 West 38th Avenue

Women-only cannabis group Ellementa will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Break the Stigma Fitness in Wheat Ridge to discuss yoga, cannabis and wellness for women. There will be no consumption at the event, but there will a yoga session headed by Greenlove Denver. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.

Hempcrete Workshop

Friday, October 20, through Thursday, October 26

North Poplar Street

Learn about the wonders of hempcrete, a building material made from hemp hurd, lime and water, during the Lefthand Hemp workshop that runs through Thursday, October 26, in Park Hill. Known for its lightweight, natural humidity control, carbon sequestering and fire, pest and mold resistance, hempcrete is slowly gaining steam around the country as laws against growing the plant relax. This class will teach students how to make hempcrete and construct buildings with it; the class will help erect a 16-by-20 foot building made from the material. Attending the entire course costs $650, but three-day passes are available for $375, and a one-day pass will run you $150.

Weed for Warriors

Tuesday, October 24

Spectra Art Space

1836 Broadway

Veterans support group Weed for Warriors will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spectra Art Space. The private event (21+) will feature friendly consumption and is free to attend upon registration and invitation. Veterans can apply for a coupon for 20 percent off a purchase at Life Flower dispensary beforehand. Learn more on the group's Eventbrite page.

CannaGrow Expo

Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, October 29

Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Hotel & Convention Center

15500 East 40th Avenue

The sixth annual CannaGrow Expo returns to metro Denver. Growers, vendors and field experts will be on hand to talk about the science of cultivating cannabis. Tickets (18+) range from $129 for general admission to $329 for an all-access pass. Learn more about session speakers, vendors and the agenda on the event's website.

