Cannabis Calendar for October: Happy Halloweed!

The weather is cooling off, but the cannabis calendar is heating up, with panel discussions, a murder mystery, a costume party and the city's annual gathering for marijuana regulators from around the country. And, yes, Halloweed is on its way, and you can smoke pot out of a pumpkin. we'll add more ghastly ganja parties as the news comes in; in the meantime, here are October's best cannabis events, in chronological order.
Cannabis Clinicians Colorado Monthly Meeting
Tuesday, October 10
Auraria Campus Plaza Building
955 Lawrence Way
Cannabis Clinicians Colorado, an organization of medical professionals who have embraced medical cannabis uses, will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Auraria campus. After the usual networking and refreshments, CCC will share preliminary results of its Are You Impaired? cannabis intoxication study. Afterward, Tyler Dahm of Pathways Wellness will speak on cannabis use for Autism Spectrum Disorder treatment. Attendance is free for CCC members and $15 for non-members.
Denver NORML Monthly Meeting
Wednesday, October 11
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
NORML's Denver chapter will hold its free monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. The organization will offer local and national updates on cannabis law, and special guests will speak. Register and learn more on the Denver NORML calendar.
Huff and Puff HIIT Class
Thursday, October 12, 19 and 26
Break the Stigma Fitness
9690 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Break the Stigma Fitness continues to roll out pot-infused workout sessions, cranking out its most vigorous yet with its high-intensity interval training class, Huff and Puff HIIT. The next class takes place on Thursday, October 12, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. and will continue every Thursday through the month of October. Tickets (21+) are $15 for Colorado residents and $20 for out-of-towners.
Hemp Harvest Party
Saturday, October 14
The Oak Room at Oskar Blues Brewery
1800 Pike Road, Longmont
Hemp growers and enthusiasts will gather at the fourth annual Hemp Harvest Party on Saturday, October 14, at the Oak Room at Oskar Blues Brewery in Longmont. There will be live entertainment, hemp movies on the big screen and plenty of Oskar Blues beer, as well as mulled wines, whiskey, vodka and plenty of food made from hemp (and we mean plenty). General admission (21+) is $20, with $5 food and drink tickets; the event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Chelloween Costume Bash
Saturday, October 14
Tennyson's Tap
4335 West 38th Avenue
The Denver 420 Nurses will host the annual Chelloween Costume Bash, a pot-infused costume party, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 14, at Tennyson's Tap. There will be music by Project 432, live magic, performances by Punk Rock Burlesque, food trucks and the Sacred Body CBD bus in the food-truck area for cannabis consumption (21+). Attendance is $10 at the door.
Boas, Blunts & Bloodshed: An Elevated Dinner Theater Experience
Tuesday, October 17
Private location
Figure out a classic Hollywood whodunit at Boas, Blunts & Bloodshed: An Elevated Dinner Theater Experience, a consumption-friendly dinner mystery at a historic location in Denver. The event will also be a fundraiser, with a portion of ticket sales and a silent auction benefiting the ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter and a young local couple currently dealing with the disease. Send an email to eventsbyirie@gmail.com for an invitation and the location. Tickets (21+) are $115 each; go to the event's Facebook page for more information.
Cannabis Sustainability Symposium
Tuesday, October 17, and Wednesday, October 18
Embassy Suites Downtown
1420 Stout Street
Experts from across the country will speak on the cannabis industry's key environmental challenges, including energy efficiency, water management and waste minimization, during the Cannabis Sustainability Symposium on Tuesday, October 27, through Wednesday, October 18. Hosted by the Cannabis Certification Council, the seminars will educate attendees on the tools and techniques for efficient and safe cannabis production. The symposium is hosted by the Organic Cannabis Association, with support from Denver Environmental Health and sponsorship by Denver Relief Consulting; tickets start at $105, but discounts are available for students and government workers.
Canopy Jumpstart Conference
Thursday, October 19
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Cannabis business incubator Canopy will hold a free half-day conference for entrepreneurs interested in joining the industry on Thursday, October 19, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Cultivated Synergy. Attendees will learn about raising capital, finding opportunities, avoiding common mistakes for startups in the pot trade. Learn more about registration and the schedule on the event web page.
Canopy Demo Day
Thursday, October 19
Cultivated Synergy
2901 Walnut Street
Networking sessions and demo presentations will take place following the Canopy Jumpstart Conference, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the same location. Seven startup cannabis companies (three of which are based in Colorado) will present their business models and services to a select group of interested attendees after a one-hour happy hour. Learn more about the event and how to attend on its Eventbrite page.
National Cannabis Industry Association Quarterly Caucus
Thursday, October 19
Millennium Harvest House
1345 28th Street, Boulder
The National Cannabis Industry Association, one of the largest trade groups in commercial cannabis, will hold its quarterly caucus for industry members on Thursday, October 19, at the Millennium Harvest House in Boulder. Open to NCIA members and non-members alike, the event will hold a customized state and federal policy briefing and networking sessions from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are free for NCIA members and $50 for non-members.
Denver Marijuana Management Symposium
Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20
Embassy Suites Downtown
1420 Stout Street
The City of Denver will host its third annual marijuana management symposium on Thursday, October 19, and Friday, October 20. As the capital of the first state to legalize retail cannabis, Denver has a vast network of regulators, officials and industry leaders who will speak and share ideas on best practices for regulating legal pot. Three-and-a-half-hour educational tours are available for $80, and tickets to the two-day symposium are $400. For the entire schedule, go the symposium's website.
Ellementa Conversation: Women, Cannabis and Yoga
Friday, October 20
Break the Stigma Fitness
9690 West 38th Avenue
Women-only cannabis group Ellementa will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Break the Stigma Fitness in Wheat Ridge to discuss yoga, cannabis and wellness for women. There will be no consumption at the event, but there will a yoga session headed by Greenlove Denver. Tickets are $10 online and $20 at the door.
Hempcrete Workshop
Friday, October 20, through Thursday, October 26
North Poplar Street
Learn about the wonders of hempcrete, a building material made from hemp hurd, lime and water, during the Lefthand Hemp workshop that runs through Thursday, October 26, in Park Hill. Known for its lightweight, natural humidity control, carbon sequestering and fire, pest and mold resistance, hempcrete is slowly gaining steam around the country as laws against growing the plant relax. This class will teach students how to make hempcrete and construct buildings with it; the class will help erect a 16-by-20 foot building made from the material. Attending the entire course costs $650, but three-day passes are available for $375, and a one-day pass will run you $150.
Weed for Warriors
Tuesday, October 24
Spectra Art Space
1836 Broadway
Veterans support group Weed for Warriors will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Spectra Art Space. The private event (21+) will feature friendly consumption and is free to attend upon registration and invitation. Veterans can apply for a coupon for 20 percent off a purchase at Life Flower dispensary beforehand. Learn more on the group's Eventbrite page.
CannaGrow Expo
Saturday, October 28, to Sunday, October 29
Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Hotel & Convention Center
15500 East 40th Avenue
The sixth annual CannaGrow Expo returns to metro Denver. Growers, vendors and field experts will be on hand to talk about the science of cultivating cannabis. Tickets (18+) range from $129 for general admission to $329 for an all-access pass. Learn more about session speakers, vendors and the agenda on the event's website.
For more events around town, see the Westword calendar; send information about cannabis-related events to marijuana@westword.com.
