Mayoral Candidate Khalatbari Challenges Hancock's Response to Sessions

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded nine years of federal cannabis protections yesterday, issuing a memo that reiterates the plant's federal illegality and allows U.S. Attorneys to prosecute state-legal pot businesses and users. The AG's move was met with plenty of opposing statements from Colorado lawmakers and politicians, including Governor John Hickenlooper and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman. And now Denver's mayoral candidates are getting into the mix.

Mayor Michael Hancock, who's looking at a third term, issued a statement on Thursday, January 4, condemning Sessions's move and calling on congressional leaders to protect Colorado:

"Denver and Colorado residents voted overwhelmingly to legalize recreational marijuana in our state in 2012. Since then, we have worked diligently to implement their will in a way that works for Denver, and through this work, we have become an international model for how to do it right," Hancock said. "The decision today by Attorney General Sessions to roll back the guidance we received from the Obama Justice Department is severely disappointing and lacks good judgment. They should respect the will of our voters, and this is just another example that this administration doesn’t listen, doesn’t pay attention and just doesn’t care. I urge our congressional representatives to take immediate action to protect our voters’ will from this disastrous decision.”