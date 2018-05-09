 


With over 200 dispensaries in town, Denver has the most of any city in Colorado.EXPAND
With over 200 dispensaries in town, Denver has the most of any city in Colorado.
Scott Lentz

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Marijuana Dispensaries: Baker, Five Points, Elyria Swansea

Thomas Mitchell | May 9, 2018 | 10:14am
There are about 220 active dispensary licenses within the Denver city limits, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. But where are they located?

We took the list of licenses in the Mile High and cross-referenced their addresses with the City of Denver's official neighborhood designations, and the results show definite concentrations of dispensaries in certain parts of town.

Northeast neighborhoods, such as Elyria Swansea, Globeville, Montbello and Northeast Park Hill, all have a high concentration of pot shops, as do areas off Broadway, such as the Baker and Overland neighborhoods. But nineteen Denver neighborhoods don't have a single dispensary within their boundaries, and the southwest part of town (Bear Valley, Fort Logan, Harvey Park and Harvey Park South) is a retail cannabis desert, with exactly one dispensary.

Curious how many dispensaries are in your neck of the woods? Here's our breakdown:

Athmar Park: 4

Auraria: 0

Baker: 12

Barnum: 3

Barnum West: 1

Bear Valley: 0

Belcaro: 1

Berkeley: 3

Central Business District: 2

Capitol Hill: 6

Chaffee Park: 0

Cheesman Park: 3

Cherry Creek: 3

City Park: 1

City Park West: 1

Civic Center: 2

Clayton: 0

Cole: 3

College View - South Platte: 5

Congress Park: 0

Cory - Merrill: 0

Country Club: 0

DIA: 1

East Colfax: 3

Elyria Swansea: 13

Five Points: 11

Fort Logan: 1

Gateway - Green Valley Ranch: 0

Globeville: 7

Goldsmith: 2

Hale: 1

Hampden: 6

Hampden South: 2

Harvey Park: 0

Harvey Park South: 0

Highland: 3

Hilltop: 0

Denver's northeast neighborhoods along I-70 are peppered with pot shops.
Indian Creek: 0

Jefferson Park: 2

Kennedy: 0

Lincoln Park: 5

Lowry Field: 0

Mar Lee: 3

Marston: 2

Montbello: 8

Montclair: 3

North Capitol Hill: 1

North Park Hill: 0

Northeast Park Hill: 10

Overland: 14

Platt Park: 5

Regis: 1

Rosedale: 4

Ruby Hill: 3

Skyland: 0

Sloan's Lake: 1

South Park Hill: 2

Southmoor Park: 0

Speer: 3

Stapleton: 4

Sun Valley: 3

Sunnyside: 6

Union Station: 5

University: 1

University Hills: 2

University Park: 0

Valverde: 9

Villa Park: 1

Virginia Village: 3

Washington Park: 1

Washington Park West: 1

Washington Virginia Vale: 2

Wellshire: 1

West Colfax: 2

West Highland: 2

Westwood: 3

Whittier: 0

Windsor: 1

Elyria Swansea tops the list at 13, followed closely by Baker with 12, Five Points (which includes RiNo, according to the city's official neighborhood map) with 11 and Northeast Park Hill with 10.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

