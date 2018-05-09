Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Marijuana Dispensaries: Baker, Five Points, Elyria Swansea

There are about 220 active dispensary licenses within the Denver city limits, according to the state Marijuana Enforcement Division. But where are they located?
We took the list of licenses in the Mile High and cross-referenced their addresses with the City of Denver's official neighborhood designations, and the results show definite concentrations of dispensaries in certain parts of town.
Northeast neighborhoods, such as Elyria Swansea, Globeville, Montbello and Northeast Park Hill, all have a high concentration of pot shops, as do areas off Broadway, such as the Baker and Overland neighborhoods. But nineteen Denver neighborhoods don't have a single dispensary within their boundaries, and the southwest part of town (Bear Valley, Fort Logan, Harvey Park and Harvey Park South) is a retail cannabis desert, with exactly one dispensary.
Curious how many dispensaries are in your neck of the woods? Here's our breakdown:
Athmar Park: 4
Auraria: 0
Baker: 12
Barnum: 3
Barnum West: 1
Bear Valley: 0
Belcaro: 1
Berkeley: 3
Central Business District: 2
Capitol Hill: 6
Chaffee Park: 0
Cheesman Park: 3
Cherry Creek: 3
City Park: 1
City Park West: 1
Civic Center: 2
Clayton: 0
Cole: 3
College View - South Platte: 5
Congress Park: 0
Cory - Merrill: 0
Country Club: 0
DIA: 1
East Colfax: 3
Elyria Swansea: 13
Five Points: 11
Fort Logan: 1
Gateway - Green Valley Ranch: 0
Globeville: 7
Goldsmith: 2
Hale: 1
Hampden: 6
Hampden South: 2
Harvey Park: 0
Harvey Park South: 0
Highland: 3
Hilltop: 0
Indian Creek: 0
Jefferson Park: 2
Kennedy: 0
Lincoln Park: 5
Lowry Field: 0
Mar Lee: 3
Marston: 2
Montbello: 8
Montclair: 3
North Capitol Hill: 1
North Park Hill: 0
Northeast Park Hill: 10
Overland: 14
Platt Park: 5
Regis: 1
Rosedale: 4
Ruby Hill: 3
Skyland: 0
Sloan's Lake: 1
South Park Hill: 2
Southmoor Park: 0
Speer: 3
Stapleton: 4
Sun Valley: 3
Sunnyside: 6
Union Station: 5
University: 1
University Hills: 2
University Park: 0
Valverde: 9
Villa Park: 1
Virginia Village: 3
Washington Park: 1
Washington Park West: 1
Washington Virginia Vale: 2
Wellshire: 1
West Colfax: 2
West Highland: 2
Westwood: 3
Whittier: 0
Windsor: 1
Elyria Swansea tops the list at 13, followed closely by Baker with 12, Five Points (which includes RiNo, according to the city's official neighborhood map) with 11 and Northeast Park Hill with 10.
