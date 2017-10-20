Denver Officials Teach Global Leaders About Legal Pot

Four more states have allowed recreational cannabis sales since Colorado started the trend in January 2014, and three others have passed laws legalizing it. So why does Denver still feel the need to bring in government officials from around the globe to talk about pot?

"Because we were the first," explains Denver Excise and Licenses executive director Ashley Kilroy, whose office oversees the licenses for over 1,100 individual medical and retail pot enterprises and 220 dispensaries in Denver. "We have the expertise."

Kilroy and the City of Denver are hosting a full house of government officials during the annual Denver Marijuana Management Symposium at the Embassy Suites Downtown this week; many of the attendees have traveled from other cities, states and even countries to hear how localities have addressed retail cannabis. Although Denver has the center stage, plenty of other places are eager to share their experiences. Local regulators from Portland, Seattle and Washington, D.C., as well as Canada, the Netherlands and even Malaysia are in the Mile High City to talk about how their respective governments have approached cannabis.