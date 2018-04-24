Twice as Many Pot Citations Issued at This Year's 4/20 Than in 2017

Denver police officers largely observed during the Mile high 420 Festival on April 20, but 64 citations for public consumption were issued throughout the day.

Thousands of people lit up their joints, pipes, blunts and vaporizers at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Civic Center Park, taking a collective puff for the 4/20 holiday. All of them were breaking the law, but the decades-long demonstration has gotten too large for the Denver Police Department to ticket everyone who's smoking.

Still, a small number of unlucky cannabis users typically find themselves in legal trouble during the event. Twice as many revelers were ticketed at this year's 4/20 event at Civic Center than during 2017's rally.