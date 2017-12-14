Sweet Leaf Licenses Suspended After Denver Police Raid Dispensaries

Update: 2:15 p.m., December 14: A Sweet Leaf representative has sent Westword an official statement from the company: "This morning, Sweet Leaf was surprised to receive notification from the Department of Excise and License suspending all of our city licenses in the City and County of Denver. It is unclear at this point exactly what actions, if any, Sweet Leaf took to cause the city to issue this order. Sweet Leaf is cooperating with the authorities to resolve this issue and hopes to have all of their stores back in operation as soon as possible."

Original post:



Sweet Leaf, one of Colorado's largest cannabis businesses, closed multiple locations across the Denver metro area after the Denver Police Department issued both search and arrest warrants on Thursday, December 14, according to the DPD and the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.