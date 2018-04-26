These Denver Streets Pump the Veins of the City's Pot Industry

South Broadway is often called the Green Mile or Broadsterdam because of its dispensary density.

Denver is home to about 200 pot shops, so there's a good chance that closing your eyes and pointing in a random direction will lead to a dispensary within a couple of miles. But three streets are particularly important to an industry that collected over $577 million in Denver alone last year.

According to data from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, and to the shock of few, Broadway has the most dispensary licenses of any street in Denver. Colfax Avenue and Federal Boulevard aren't far behind, though. Together they account for about 25 percent of the stores in the city.





According to the MED, here are the number of dispensary licenses on certain Denver streets:

