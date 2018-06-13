Denver Using Pot Taxes for After-School and Summer Youth Programs

How Colorado should use tax revenue from recreational sales was a hot topic before marijuana was legalized. So was how to prevent youth consumption of cannabis. In fact, both are still hot topics, and now Denver will use a portion of the taxes collected by the city to fund marijuana prevention education in twenty after-school and summer programs around the city.

The educational project comprises a ten-hour curriculum split into two courses for teenagers and kids in middle school, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses, which oversees licensing for the city's marijuana industry. Teaming up with the Denver Office of Children’s Affairs, Excise and Licenses is using a portion of the city's 3.5 percent special sales tax on pot products to help fund Healthy Lifestyles courses.

“Our marijuana education curriculum is just a fraction of the work that after-school programs do to keep kids healthy and help them make smart decisions,” Erin Brown, executive director of Children’s Affairs, says in a statement announcing the new project. “Denver’s marijuana tax revenue benefits nearly 10,000 youth and makes a world of difference to families who need accessible, high-quality after-school and summer programming that ultimately helps their children succeed.”