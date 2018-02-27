Denver Issues License to City's First Pot Lounge

After years of gaining little ground in Colorado, social cannabis consumption is finally making progress. On the same day a bill was introduced in the Colorado Legislature that would allow dispensary tasting rooms, and less than a week after a members-only pot lounge successfully opened in RiNo, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses approved the Coffee Joint's Cannabis Consumption Establishment license — making it the first establishment to ever hold a pot consumption license in Denver.

Just like your grandma and 50 Cent used to say: When it rains, it pours.