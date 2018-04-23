Mile High 4/20 Fest: Rebellion Fades, Celebration Continues

The smoke has cleared, and Denver is still standing. Looks like another 4/20 has come and gone without damn potheads burning down the city — not that some of you didn't try on Friday, April 20.

There was no shortage of joints bigger than Shaq's fingers at Civic Center Park during the Mile High 420 Fest, a new event that took over for the Denver 420 Rally after a back-and-forth battle between current and previous planners. Promising to promote more culture than politics, the new organizers delivered on their pledge of presenting a more expanded celebration — but fortunately for attendees, the "no smoking" policy was all talk.

With three stages of music and comedy to choose from, as well as a much bigger list of participating food trucks and vendors, the Mile High 420 Fest could be viewed as a more mature version of its older brother, which was known for being a little rough around the edges despite providing a solid concert lineup. Like many coming-of-age stories, however, the newer version owes a lot to its predecessor.