Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find a Dispensary in Southeastern Colorado?

Dear Stoner: I live in Lamar and am having a hard time finding a dispensary. Are there nearby towns in southeastern Colorado that have stores?

Angela

Dear Angela: Not all regions of Colorado are as accepting of legal cannabis as others. While the central part of the state, from Trinidad to Fort Collins, has largely embraced (or at least accepted) pot businesses, much of the Western Slope and virtually all of the eastern side of Colorado have not been nearly as welcoming. The closest dispensary we’ve found to Lamar is in Walsenburg, a solid two-hour drive away. Pueblo, Pueblo West and Trinidad have many more options, but those drives are slightly longer.