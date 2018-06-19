Flying High: Fifteen Dispensaries Near DIA

Despite the Mile High City's many other attractions and the growing list of states that are legalizing cannabis, the plant remains top of mind for many tourists as they land at Denver International Airport. That anticipation only grows for first-time visitors, after they realize that the airport is essentially in Nebraska and the closest dispensary is still a decent car ride away.
While plenty of pot shops at the northern and eastern ends of the metro area claim to be close to DIA, most of them are still well over fifteen miles away. To help navigate your trip in or out of the Mile High, here are fifteen pot shops that are (relatively) close to the airport, according to Google Maps.
Native Roots Tower (9.1 miles)
7050 Tower Road
720-428-8990
Trill Evolutions (14 miles)
5550 Joliet Street
720-709-7676
Fine Trees (14.2 miles)
5353 Joliet Street
303-576-9333
Medicine Man Denver (14.5 miles)
4750 Nome Street
303-373-0752
Seed & Smith (14.5 miles)
5070 Oakland Street
720-506-2533
High West Cannabis (14.7 miles)
10625 East 51st Avenue
720-287-0820
PotCo (14.9 miles; medical only)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060
Golden Meds (15.4 miles)
4620 Peoria Street
303-307-4645
Nuggs Dispensary (15.5 miles)
3899 Quentin Street
303-373-1881
Lightshade Peoria (15.5 miles)
11975 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220
The Herbal Center (15.6 miles)
12005 East 37th Avenue
720-549-4372
The Green Solution (15.9 miles)
14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-990-9723
Terrapin Care Station (16 miles)
11900 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora
303-954-8402
House of Dankness (16.4 miles)
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373
Aroma Dispensary
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
Lyons Finest 2 (16.5 miles; medical only)
11080 East 47th Avenue
303-371-3729
Know of any dispensaries near the airport that we missed? Email marijuana@westword.com.
