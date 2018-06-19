Flying High: Fifteen Dispensaries Near DIA

Because if it were any farther outside of Denver, it would be the Limon International Airport.

Despite the Mile High City's many other attractions and the growing list of states that are legalizing cannabis, the plant remains top of mind for many tourists as they land at Denver International Airport. That anticipation only grows for first-time visitors, after they realize that the airport is essentially in Nebraska and the closest dispensary is still a decent car ride away.

While plenty of pot shops at the northern and eastern ends of the metro area claim to be close to DIA, most of them are still well over fifteen miles away. To help navigate your trip in or out of the Mile High, here are fifteen pot shops that are (relatively) close to the airport, according to Google Maps.