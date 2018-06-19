 


Because if it were any farther outside of Denver, it would be the Limon International Airport.
ArtBrom at Flickr

Flying High: Fifteen Dispensaries Near DIA

Westword Staff | June 19, 2018 | 10:00am
AA

Despite the Mile High City's many other attractions and the growing list of states that are legalizing cannabis, the plant remains top of mind for many tourists as they land at Denver International Airport. That anticipation only grows for first-time visitors, after they realize that the airport is essentially in Nebraska and the closest dispensary is still a decent car ride away.

While plenty of pot shops at the northern and eastern ends of the metro area claim to be close to DIA, most of them are still well over fifteen miles away. To help navigate your trip in or out of the Mile High, here are fifteen pot shops that are (relatively) close to the airport, according to Google Maps.

Native Roots Tower (9.1 miles)
7050 Tower Road
720-428-8990

Trill Evolutions (14 miles)
5550 Joliet Street
720-709-7676

Fine Trees (14.2 miles)
5353 Joliet Street
303-576-9333

Medicine Man Denver (14.5 miles)
4750 Nome Street
303-373-0752

Seed & Smith (14.5 miles)
5070 Oakland Street
720-506-2533

High West Cannabis (14.7 miles)
10625 East 51st Avenue
720-287-0820

The Native Roots Tower location is the closest dispensary to DIA.EXPAND
Courtesy of Native Roots

PotCo (14.9 miles; medical only)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060

Golden Meds (15.4 miles)
4620 Peoria Street
303-307-4645

Nuggs Dispensary (15.5 miles)
3899 Quentin Street
303-373-1881

Lightshade Peoria (15.5 miles)
11975 East 40th Avenue
720-974-7220

The Herbal Center (15.6 miles)
12005 East 37th Avenue
720-549-4372

The Green Solution (15.9 miles)
14301 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
303-990-9723

Terrapin Care Station (16 miles)
11900 East 33rd Avenue, Aurora
303-954-8402

House of Dankness (16.4 miles)
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373

Aroma Dispensary
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420

Lyons Finest 2 (16.5 miles; medical only)
11080 East 47th Avenue
303-371-3729

Know of any dispensaries near the airport that we missed? Email marijuana@westword.com.

