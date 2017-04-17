Dispensary Deals in Denver for 4/20 Holiday

To celebrate this official 4/20 holiday week, dispensaries across Denver are offering deals. Here's a rundown of some of the best:

A Cut Off the Top

Four pre-rolls for $12; $100 ounces; $5 grams; $125 all-in-one vapor kit; 20 percent off oil.

Affinity

One ounce for $75 when you sign up as a member; non-members pay $100 an ounce.

Altitude

Four grams for $20 on concentrates, four joints for $20.

Advanced Medical Alternatives

Medical: Buy one get one, half off of joints; $89 to $109 ounces. Recreational: $18.16 an eighth; $99 an ounce; two for $39 on wax; two for $45 on shatter.

Aroma

Eighths starting at $15.99 and quarters starting at $32; shake ounces starting at $60. Ounces starting at $79.89 and concentrates starting at $25 a gram.

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary

Four grams of Ballpark wax or shatter for $59 on the recreational side, and $8 for two cone joints on the medical side.

Champion Cannabis

Celebrating its grand opening, Champion is offering $99 on top-shelf ounces of select strains, $13 on shatter, $79.99 an ounce on select strains.

Colorado Alternative Medicine

$50 an ounce every month once you become a member, and $50 an ounce for first-time medical customers.

Colorado Harvest Company

$19 for an eighth and $109 an ounce.

Cross Genetics

$89 for an ounce of flower, $450 for an ounce of wax and $475 for an ounce of shatter.

Denver Dispensary

$15 for ten medical joints, $85 for an ounce and $20 an eighth of recreational.

Diego Pellicer

Two for $9 pre-rolled joints; $84 ounces; $15 eighths; $20 grams of wax; 25 percent off all edibles, cartridges and topicals.

Doctor's Orders

$55 for a fourth and $5 off concentrates for recreational sales and $15 a gram and $99 an ounce for for medical.

Ganja Gourmet

$125 ounces of flower, $25 wax and shatter, and 8 grams of shatter for $175.

Generation Health

Not only will Generation Health match any advertised price for concentrates, they're also offering $33 on live resin, $20 grams of wax and shatter, $420 an ounce of shatter or $400 an ounce of wax, as well as $99 an ounce of flower.

Golden Meds Dispensary

On the recreational side: $35 a quarter, $50 an ounce on shakes; $20 a gram on ax or shatter of your choice; $40 on 500 mg distillate cartridges; $25 sphere distillate syringes; $45 a gram on nugs and live resin.

Good Chemistry

$30 for an eighth and $130 per ounce.

Green Dragon

$88.99 ounces of flower; $19.99 grams of wax; $24.99 grams of shatter.

Green Heart

$99 flower ounces; 20 percent off 100 mg edibles; $18 eighth of flower; $19 for a gram of wax or shatter.

The Herbal Cure

Fifty percent off your first purchase; $99 for medical ounces, $119 recreational ounces.

High Street Growers

On the recreational side: $40 distillates; select ounces for $108; live resin for $40; rosin grams for $25. On the medical side: $90 an ounce on all strains, live resin is $25 a gram.

Honest Marijuana

An eighth and one gram of concentrate for $50.

Kaya Cannabis

$20 eighths and $80 ounces.

L'Eagle

L'Eagle offers a 15 percent discount for Colorado residents and out-of-state guests when purchasing an ounce.

La Conte's

Wax and shatter: $25 for one gram, $45 for two grams, $100 for five grams.

Lightshade

$20 an eighth; $20 per gram of concentrates; $20 mini joint tins and seven .4 gram pinner joints; $20 edibles package.

Live Green

$15 per eighth and $100 per ounce for recreational; $90 an ounce and $160 for two ounces for medical.

Local Product of Colorado

$50 ounces for new medical members and $99 ounces for recreational customers.

Lucy Sky

Five grams of recreational wax or shatter for $99. All strains are $15 for 3.5 grams for medical, and $18 for 3.5 grams for recreational.

