Dispensary Deals in Denver for 4/20 Holiday
To celebrate this official 4/20 holiday week, dispensaries across Denver are offering deals. Here's a rundown of some of the best:
A Cut Off the Top
Four pre-rolls for $12; $100 ounces; $5 grams; $125 all-in-one vapor kit; 20 percent off oil.
Affinity
One ounce for $75 when you sign up as a member; non-members pay $100 an ounce.
Altitude
Four grams for $20 on concentrates, four joints for $20.
Advanced Medical Alternatives
Medical: Buy one get
Aroma
Eighths starting at $15.99 and quarters starting at $32; shake ounces starting at $60. Ounces starting at $79.89 and concentrates starting at $25 a gram.
Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
Four grams of Ballpark wax or shatter for $59 on the recreational side, and $8 for two cone joints on the medical side.
Champion Cannabis
Celebrating its grand opening, Champion is offering $99 on top-shelf ounces of select strains, $13 on shatter, $79.99 an ounce on select strains.
Colorado Alternative Medicine
$50 an ounce every month once you become a member, and $50 an ounce for
Colorado Harvest Company
$19 for an eighth and $109 an ounce.
Cross Genetics
$89 for an ounce of flower, $450 for an ounce of wax and $475 for an ounce of shatter.
Denver Dispensary
$15 for ten medical joints, $85 for an ounce and $20 an eighth of recreational.
Diego Pellicer
Two for $9 pre-rolled joints; $84 ounces; $15 eighths; $20 grams of wax; 25 percent off all edibles,
Doctor's Orders
$55 for a fourth and $5 off concentrates for recreational sales and $15 a gram and $99 an ounce for for medical.
Ganja Gourmet
$125 ounces of flower, $25 wax and shatter, and 8 grams of shatter for $175.
Generation Health
Not only will Generation Health match any advertised price for concentrates, they're also offering $33 on live resin, $20 grams of wax and shatter, $420 an ounce of shatter or $400 an ounce of wax, as well as $99 an ounce of flower.
Golden Meds Dispensary
On the recreational side: $35 a quarter, $50 an ounce on shakes; $20 a gram on
Good Chemistry
$30 for an eighth and $130 per ounce.
Green Dragon
$88.99 ounces of flower; $19.99 grams of wax; $24.99 grams of shatter.
Green Heart
$99 flower ounces; 20 percent off 100 mg edibles; $18 eighth of flower; $19 for a gram of wax or shatter.
The Herbal Cure
Fifty percent off your first purchase; $99 for medical ounces, $119 recreational ounces.
High Street Growers
On the recreational side: $40 distillates; select ounces for $108; live resin for $40; rosin grams for $25. On the medical
Honest Marijuana
An eighth and one gram of concentrate for $50.
Kaya Cannabis
$20 eighths and $80 ounces.
L'Eagle
L'Eagle offers a 15 percent discount for Colorado residents and out-of-state guests when purchasing an ounce.
La Conte's
Wax and shatter: $25 for one gram, $45 for two grams, $100 for five grams.
Lightshade
$20 an eighth; $20 per gram of concentrates; $20 mini joint
Live Green
$15 per eighth and $100 per ounce for recreational; $90 an ounce and $160 for two ounces for medical.
Local Product of Colorado
$50 ounces for new medical members and $99 ounces for recreational customers.
Lucy Sky
Five grams of recreational wax or shatter for $99. All strains are $15 for 3.5 grams for medical, and $18 for 3.5 grams for recreational.
Read on for more 420 dispensary deals.
