Divorced and Transgender, Kai Alexander Fights Mental Pain With Cannabis

Kai Alexander moved to Colorado from North Dakota a little over a decade ago, eventually taking part in two of the state's most notorious resources: craft beer and cannabis. A transgender and recent divorcé, Alexander now works for one of Aurora's most popular breweries, using cannabis to help treat his longstanding anxiety and depression.

"I’m thirty years old, originally from Grand Forks, North Dakota. I am a beertender at Comrade Brewing Company, which is the least stressful thing about my life. Over the past few months, I have been drowning in anxious thoughts and feelings, because of all of the hard in my life right now. I am a transgender individual going through a divorce and a lot of personal turmoil. I was first diagnosed with depression and anxiety at the age of twelve."