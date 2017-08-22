Dixie Brands Recalls Edibles Over Non-Food Grade Oils

Dixie awakening and relaxing mints, as well as four other products, were recalled because of essential oils used in production.

Dixie Brands is voluntarily recalling some of its edibles products because of the presence of non-food ingredients, according to both Dixie and the Denver Department of Environmental Health. Left Bank LLC, a Denver marijuana manufacturer that does business under the Dixie Elixirs and Edibles name, recalled six products on Monday, August 21, after the DEH found the "presence of potentially unsafe, non-food grade essential oils," the recall notice says.

The oils that flagged the investigation and subsequent recall were orange and peppermint essential oils that were not indicated by the supplier as recommended for human consumption, according to DEH investigation documents. Bulk Apothecary, the supplier named in the documents, doesn't list the offending oils as edible or fit for consumption on its website, though it does claim the information provided is general and shouldn't be taken as medical advice.

The names of the recalled products and their serial numbers:

