Why Colorado Tokers Love Do-Si-Dos

Add this year’s Girl Scout cookies season to a long list of blown opportunities for me. I walked by more than a dozens stands of Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Do-si-dos outside of grocery stores, breweries and even pot shops, but I kept abstaining, confident there would be another time to buy. Alas, now that time is gone, and my freezer never saw one box of Thin Mints.

Luckily for me, Denver’s dispensary scene is still providing chances to purchase Do-Si-Dos, but this version is getting stuffed into pipe bowls, not dipped in glasses of milk. An obvious child of the Girl Scout Cookies strain, Do-Si-Dos is a cross between the popular hybrid and Face Off OG, an indica-heavy OG Kush phenotype. With the OG backcross (Girl Scout Cookies is bred with OG Kush and Durban Poison), it’s fair to expect heavy flavors of pine, soil and funk with dolloped calyxes — and that’s just what you’ll get. But the entrancing violet color and hefty trichome production give this cookie a taste of its own.

With such a heavy coat of resin glands and THC levels approaching 30 percent, I’m surprised this strain wasn’t named after Savannah Smiles, which are covered with powdered sugar and taste way better than boring oatmeal cookies with semi-bland peanut butter. But even if the name doesn’t quite match, Do-Si-Dos has soared in popularity since it was created by breeder Archive Seed Bank in 2016, gaining a reputation in Portland before slithering down the coast and into Colorado.

Like most Cookies strains, Do-Si-Dos has a high potency that can be debilitating to the overzealous or uninitiated, so toke wisely. If you’re prepared for relaxation, however, this is one smooth, comfortable ride. The potent indica has that face-melting quality we’ve grown to love with Cookies strains, but its calming effect on the body and lack of anxious side effects makes for a tasty stress reliever.

Do-Si-Dos isn’t showing any signs of crumbling as it becomes more prevalent around town. Kind Love, The Herbal Cure, Lodo Wellness Center, Lightshade, Riverrock Wellness and bgood all carry the strain, but don’t be surprised if that list gets longer in coming months. Kind Love and The Herbal Cure’s cuts are easily the two best in Denver right now, though, with fat, spiky buds, an intoxicating purple color and sugar-dusted calyxes that look like ice cream sundaes.

Looks: Spiky, open calyxes and cone- and finger-shaped buds show off the strain’s OG heritage, but beautiful contrasts of forest-green and violet colors, powdery resin glands and rusty pistils are what truly stand out.

Smell: Although not as doughy and sweet as Girl Scout Cookies, Do-Si-Dos still carries an alluring aroma, with tart, funky and earthy Kush scents that pair well with nutty and floral notes on the back end.

Flavor: Expect an OG-heavy flavor, with tastes of Kush, soil and a little sweet citrus up front. Pine and subtle, tart notes of rubber can creep in on the side of the tongue afterward.

Effects: Unless overdone, this strain’s high THC potency is calming without becoming too sedative, providing relief from anxiety, depression, stress, eating and sleeping disorders, nausea and minor pain for some medical patients. A sativa burst of euphoria is quickly overcome by tranquility, perfect for a night inside or an evening on the front porch.

Home grower’s take: “I’ve never wanted to pay the money people want for seeds — it’s over several hundred dollars — and it’s not available in clones out here that I know of. It’s a solid strain and can look really good, but I don’t get all of the hype over some of these Cookies strains — sometimes I think it’s because they have these catchy names. It’s like pastry stouts or dessert beers that breweries make — whatever’s hot now. Don’t get me wrong: Do-Si-Dos is probably worth buying at the shop. I’m just not wasting my time trying to get it in the grow when something just as good is readily available for less.”

Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.

