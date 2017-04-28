menu

Ask a Stoner: Why Does Marijuana Improve My Sex Life?

John Hickenlooper Discusses Marijuana With Jeff Sessions, Chuck Todd


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: Why Does Marijuana Improve My Sex Life?

Friday, April 28, 2017 at 5:37 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Ask a Stoner: Why Does Marijuana Improve My Sex Life?
Westword
A A

Dear Stoner: Why is sex better when I’m high?
Gina

Dear Gina: Sex and pot don’t mix as well as you might think for everyone; scientific evidence and experiential anecdotes frequently clash over whether consuming cannabis enhances sex or not. Dosage is an important factor; as with alcohol or other drugs, higher dosages of marijuana will increase the chances of erectile problems for men. The type of strain is critical, too, because everyone reacts differently to certain indicas, sativas and hybrids, which can affect arousal and sexual euphoria. So only smoke half a blunt next time.

If you can get past the initial hurdle, though, reports indicate that marijuana can improve sex once it starts. In a 2014 article on The Cut , a psychology professor at the University at Albany reported that the CB1 receptor — a cannabinoid receptor in your brain that is affected by THC — “seems to be involved in improved tactile sensations and general euphoria” during sex. It also lets your freak out: Surveys and studies covered by Leafly, High Times and the Washington Post showed that people who smoked marijuana with their sexual partners were brought closer together with fewer sexual inhibitions. My favorite advantage? Smoking weed alters the perception of time for most users, making certain experiences seem to last longer than they really do.

Now, if only it made certain things look longer...

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303­-293-­2222.

Herbert Fuego

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >