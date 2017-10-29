 


Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana
Getty Images

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana

Westword Staff | October 29, 2017 | 8:34am
AA

President Donald Trump has a plan to stop the opioid epidemic, and (surprise!) it doesn't involve cannabis. Months ago, Trump released an executive order laying out a blueprint for a commission that will address the nation's opioid epidemic. On October 26 he doubled down, telling the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public-health emergency. But he didn't allocate any new funds for the fight...or acknowledge that medical marijuana could be a far safer alternative. Says Anthony:

Didn't opioid deaths drop here after legalizing? The White House wants to fight that epidemic, well, that's step one.

Adds Sandy: 

Why the sudden media attention on "opioid epidemic"? Are we going to have another Republican War on Drugs? *sigh* Their wars go so well...

Says Michael: 

I love how this is referred to as the " opioid epidemic." That is because the majority of the people involved are good white Americans from suburban and rural areas. At the same time, we have a racist attorney general from Alabama who wants to crack down on pot. What a joke.

Concludes Rachael: 

You have no idea how states that don't have legal marjuana are gripped by opioids. I only wish my family in Indiana could benefit from the CBD creams alone.

Continue reading for some of our coverage on opioids.

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana (5)
Brandon Marshall

Donald Trump Creates Commission to Fight Opioid Abuse...Without Marijuana?

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana (2)
Getty Images

What Opioids Are Killing the Most People in Denver and Colorado

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana (4)
Politico

Hickenlooper talks Jeff Sessions, Pot Interests and Opioids on Politico

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana (6)
Westword

Opioid Hospitalization Rates Lower in States With Legal Medical Marijuana

Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana (3)
Lindsey Bartlett

Op Ed: The Enlightened State of Colorado

What do you think of Donald Trump's fight against opioids? Can the campaign be successful without the federal legalization of marijuana?

Post your thoughts in a comment, or send them to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep watching westword.com/marijuana for updates.

