Reader: To Fight Opioids, the White House Should Start by Legalizing Marijuana

President Donald Trump has a plan to stop the opioid epidemic, and (surprise!) it doesn't involve cannabis. Months ago, Trump released an executive order laying out a blueprint for a commission that will address the nation's opioid epidemic. On October 26 he doubled down, telling the Department of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid crisis a public-health emergency. But he didn't allocate any new funds for the fight...or acknowledge that medical marijuana could be a far safer alternative. Says Anthony:



Didn't opioid deaths drop here after legalizing? The White House wants to fight that epidemic, well, that's step one.

Adds Sandy:

Why the sudden media attention on "opioid epidemic"? Are we going to have another Republican War on Drugs? *sigh* Their wars go so well...

Says Michael:

I love how this is referred to as the " opioid epidemic." That is because the majority of the people involved are good white Americans from suburban and rural areas. At the same time, we have a racist attorney general from Alabama who wants to crack down on pot. What a joke.



Concludes Rachael:

You have no idea how states that don't have legal marjuana are gripped by opioids. I only wish my family in Indiana could benefit from the CBD creams alone.



What do you think of Donald Trump's fight against opioids? Can the campaign be successful without the federal legalization of marijuana?

Post your thoughts in a comment, or send them to marijuana@westword.com.

