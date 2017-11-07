Nailed It! Dope Nailz Lacquer Glossing Up Denver Dispensaries

Carter knows a thing or two about stress. She goes by her last name because inmates of the high-security prison she worked for in Illinois for two years still try to find her. She also served in the military, performing a tour in Iraq in 2007.

When Carter wants to unwind, she paints her nails and smokes cannabis. Six years ago that inspired the Chicago native and nail technician to start Dope Nailz Lacquer, a nail polish line sold in 32 dispensaries around the U.S., including six in Colorado as of this year.