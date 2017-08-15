 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Will Smoking Weed When I Visit Colorado Get Me Fired?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will Smoking Weed When I Visit Colorado Get Me Fired?

Herbert Fuego | August 15, 2017 | 5:35am
AA

Dear Stoner: If I get high in Colorado and go back home to a state where it’s illegal, could I get into trouble if I have to do a drug test?
Jim B.

Related Stories

Dear Jim: I hope you’re asking me this before you visit Colorado and not after, Jimbo. The company that laid out its drug policies when you agreed to the job could not care less if weed’s been legalized in a state you’ve visited. When it comes to their employees, many Colorado companies don’t care that weed’s been legalized here — even medically. Private corporations can draft rules banning whatever recreational drugs they want, legal or illegal.

Best Lock Company, a door hardware and lock manufacturer in Indiana, gained attention in the ’90s and ’00s for firing employees for social drinking. Think of Colorado marijuana like free speech: Your use of it is protected from the local government by the state constitution, but that constitution can’t always protect you from a square boss.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >