Are East Coast Colleges Really More Weed-Friendly Than Colorado's?

University of Colorado Boulder isn't the public-consumption mecca it once was, but it still has a national rep.

Colorado's status as one of the most cannabis-friendly states in the country is unquestioned, but its universities aren't showing the same love, according to a recent study. In a Princeton Review list of the nation's college campuses that are most accepting of pot, only two Colorado schools cracked the top twenty.

The college admission services company releases yearly rankings on top universities around the country, both overall and for specific categories. After surveying over 135,000 college students nationwide, the Princeton Review ranked the University of Vermont as the school most accepting of cannabis users. The University of Colorado Boulder ranked fourth, while Colorado College ranked nineteenth.

The list, strangely titled "Reefer Madness" – a phrase used for fictitious anti-cannabis propaganda inspired by a 1938 movie of the same name — was based on a study of how widely students felt pot was used at their school. The East Coast dominated the roster, with Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Vermont combining for seven spots. Of the states that have legalized recreational cannabis (Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Oregon, Nevada and Washington), only four had schools on the list.