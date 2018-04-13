Dank Dishes: Pot-Infused Treats by Denver Chefs and Mixologists

Up your edibles game with some help from professionals.

There's no shortage of online recipes and techniques for infusing butters and oils with cannabis, but today's consumers often want to take things a step further. No longer satisfied with space cakes and brownies, some potheads want a more elegant edibles experience. Unfortunately, infusing complex dishes and drinks that aren't heavy in fat can be difficult, as THC bonds to fat molecules.

So some of Denver's best chefs and mixologists teamed up with Stillwater Brands, a company that specializes in powdered CBD and THC distillate, to create dank and delicious recipes as 4/20 nears. The tasteless Ripple powder is made to mix in with food and drinks in ten-milligram doses, making your cannabis kitchen adventures much easier — and impressive — than they used to be.

Find weed-infused recipes from Chopped winner Dave Hadley, the Regional's Kevin Grossi, Topher Hartfield of Nocturne and RiNo Yacht Club, Hop Alley's Adam Griggs and Top Shelf Budtending's Andrew Mieure below.