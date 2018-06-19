 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: What Is the 'Entourage Effect?' (2)EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What Is the 'Entourage Effect?'

Herbert Fuego | June 19, 2018 | 5:48am
AA

Dear Stoner: What is the “entourage” concept? I heard it affects your high, but not much else.
Big Wiz

Dear Wiz: Entourage was a big hit for HBO in the early 2000s that didn’t translate well to the big screen. It’s also a term used for the way in which different combinations of compounds in the cannabis plant affect the brain and body. Humans react differently to smoking or ingesting pot based on their metabolism and the chemical makeup of their brains, but scientists now say that fluctuating levels of various cannabinoids (THC, CBD, CBN and more) and terpenes in the plant can add to that diversity.

Every strain has a different mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes.EXPAND
Every strain has a different mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Jake Holschuh

Mainly known for their influence on the way strains smell and taste, terpenes — not indica or sativa designations — could also be responsible for the way you react to THC and CBD. Medical marijuana advocates believe the entourage effect is key to gaining the most from the plant’s medical benefits, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >