So many strains, so little time.
So many strains, so little time.
Scott Lentz

Our Favorite Strain Reviews Since Legalization

Herbert Fuego | November 4, 2017 | 5:45am
AA

Being a cannabis critic isn't all joints and blowjobs. Some of these strains are hard to understand, especially for an outsider to the industry. Since Amendment 64 passed five years ago, in November 2012, Denver now houses over 200 retail pot shops and MMJ dispensaries, and there are hundreds more around Colorado...how could one person possibly profile everything they stock?

That's a challenge many would like to take on, and I've been lucky to have the privilege. I've tried almost 150 recreational strains for this gig, profiling each one. Just tallying that made one my lungs shrivel up and fall off like a dead gourd, but it's a lot more fun than being a coal miner in West Virginia. I've tried strains that are funky, sour, creamy, earthy and everything in between. Some have been exquisite. Others have tasted like ass.

None of the strains in the following reviews fall into all of those categories at once, but they all stand out in their own right. To help celebrate recreational legalization's fifth anniversary, here are my ten favorite recreational strain reviews and profiles, from youngest to oldest.

Rebel against the smell of dog food, and represent with Commerce City Kush.
Rebel against the smell of dog food, and represent with Commerce City Kush.
Herbert Fuego

Commerce City Kush

Enjoy Lucinda Williams in your lungs, then the ears.
Enjoy Lucinda Williams in your lungs, then the ears.
Herbert Fuego

Lucinda Williams

Know what I mean, Cookies and Cream?
Know what I mean, Cookies and Cream?
Herbert Fuego

Cookies and Cream

Gorilla Glue is good for beginning growers.
Gorilla Glue is good for beginning growers.
Herbert Fuego

Gorilla Glue

New-style Bubba Kush will still hit hard.
New-style Bubba Kush will still hit hard.
Herbert Fuego

Bubba Kush

Blue Dream is a popular commercial strain because of its durability and high yields.
Blue Dream is a popular commercial strain because of its durability and high yields.
Herbert Fuego

Blue Dream

Peach Dream is more interesting because of the shop that sold it that the strain itself.
Peach Dream is more interesting because of the shop that sold it that the strain itself.
Herbert Fuego

Peach Dream

Bordello is a big hit for fans of citrus and pine flavors.
Bordello is a big hit for fans of citrus and pine flavors.
Herbert Fuego

Bordello

Alien Rocky Candy tastes like just that: a treat from another planet.
Alien Rocky Candy tastes like just that: a treat from another planet.
Herbert Fuego

Alien Rock Candy

Ingrid might look like a six, but she tastes like a nine.
Ingrid might look like a six, but she tastes like a nine.
Herbert Fuego

Ingrid

Notice any favorite strains that we left out? Tell us in the comment section or email marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

