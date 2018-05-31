 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: How Can I Get Oil to an Out-of-State Friend?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: How Can I Get Oil to an Out-of-State Friend?

Herbert Fuego | May 31, 2018 | 6:13am
AA

Dear Stoner: What is the safest way to get the strongest medical oil — Rick Simpson oil or full-extract — to a patient who lives in a state where marijuana is illegal? Buy it and drive it, or mail it?
Jason

Dear Jason: There are a few ways you can go about this, which each carry varying degrees of risk involving transportation, possession or production, if you choose to make your own. First, you’ll need to figure out where to get high-quality medical marijuana oil, as most medical and recreational dispensaries don’t carry anything close to RSO or full-extract cannabis oil (FECO). You’ll need to find a caregiver who’ll make you some, or learn how to make your own from the literature available online. Making it where the patient lives would solve the transportation dilemma, but finding the sizable amount of weed or trim required to make RSO or FECO in an illegal state could be tricky...and sketchy.

If you’re able to procure either one in a legal state and then choose to drive to a state where they’re illegal, you risk getting arrested as you cross state lines; your Colorado plates make you a sitting duck. Mailing carries less risk, in my opinion, as FECO oil can easily be disguised as other herbal oils or supplements. Whichever you choose, don’t blame any legal trouble on us: We’re not lawyers, Jimbo.

Send your questions for our Stoner to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >