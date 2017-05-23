Fifteen Proposed Marijuana Laws That Could Change the Cannabis Industry

EXPAND Scott Lentz

Colorado's legislative session might be over, but congressional lawmakers in Washington are still paying attention to cannabis. Between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, fifteen bills have been introduced that aim to revise federal marijuana laws. Ten are sponsored by Democrats, five by Republicans; two have Colorado sponsors, and half have bipartisan support. Here's the rundown:

Better Drive Act: HR 1952

Sponsor: Beto O'Rourke (D-TX)

Co-sponsors: six Democrats, three Republicans

This bill would amend title 23 in the U.S. Code and remove the stipulation that an individual convicted of a drug offense have his driver's license suspended or revoked.

Compassionate Access Act: HR 715

Sponsor: Morgan H. Griffith (R-VA)

Co-sponsors: one Democrat, two Republicans

For years, the industry has rallied around rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I substance; this bill would do just that, and calls for the DEA to reclassify marijuana and exclude cannabidiol (CBD) from the definition of marijuana.

Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017: HR1227

Sponsor: Thomas A. Garrett Jr. (R-VA)

Co-sponsors: seven Democrats, four Republicans

This bill would amend the Controlled Substances Act and essentially reschedule marijuana so that users would not be subjected to the harsh civil and criminal penalties that they are now.

Legitimate Use of Medicinal Marijuana Act (LUMMA): HR 2372

Sponsor: Morgan H. Griffith (R-VA)

Co-sponsors: None yet (the bill was just introduced this month)

This measure would reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule II of the Controlled Substances Act.

Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act: HR 1823

Sponsor: Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)

Co-sponsors: five Democrats

The Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act would amend the tax code to allow marijuana products to be taxed and regulated.

Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act: S 776

Sponsor: Ron Wyden (D-OR)

Co-sponsors: none

Similar to the House version, S 776 would amend the Internal Revenue Code to provide for the taxation of marijuana and marijuana products.

