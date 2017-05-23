menu

Fifteen Proposed Marijuana Laws That Could Change the Cannabis Industry

Why Colorado Tokers Love Nurse Jackie


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Fifteen Proposed Marijuana Laws That Could Change the Cannabis Industry

Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:18 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Fifteen Proposed Marijuana Laws That Could Change the Cannabis IndustryEXPAND
Scott Lentz
A A

Colorado's legislative session might be over, but congressional lawmakers in Washington are still paying attention to cannabis. Between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, fifteen bills have been introduced that aim to revise federal marijuana laws. Ten are sponsored by Democrats, five by Republicans; two have Colorado sponsors, and half have bipartisan support. Here's the rundown:

Better Drive Act: HR 1952
Sponsor: Beto O'Rourke (D-TX)
Co-sponsors: six Democrats, three Republicans
This bill would amend title 23 in the U.S. Code and remove the stipulation that an individual convicted of a drug offense have his driver's license suspended or revoked.

Related Stories

Compassionate Access Act: HR 715
Sponsor: Morgan H. Griffith (R-VA)
Co-sponsors: one Democrat, two Republicans
For years, the industry has rallied around rescheduling marijuana from a Schedule I substance; this bill would do just that, and calls for the DEA to reclassify marijuana and exclude cannabidiol (CBD) from the definition of marijuana.

Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017: HR1227
Sponsor: Thomas A. Garrett Jr. (R-VA)
Co-sponsors: seven Democrats, four Republicans
This bill would amend the Controlled Substances Act and essentially reschedule marijuana so that users would not be subjected to the harsh civil and criminal penalties that they are now.

Legitimate Use of Medicinal Marijuana Act (LUMMA): HR 2372
Sponsor: Morgan H. Griffith (R-VA)
Co-sponsors: None yet (the bill was just introduced this month)
This measure would reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule II of the Controlled Substances Act.

Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act: HR 1823
Sponsor: Earl Blumenauer (D-OR)
Co-sponsors: five Democrats
The Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act would amend the tax code to allow marijuana products to be taxed and regulated.

Marijuana Revenue and Regulation Act: S 776
Sponsor: Ron Wyden (D-OR)
Co-sponsors: none
Similar to the House version, S 776 would amend the Internal Revenue Code to provide for the taxation of marijuana and marijuana products.

Keep reading for more proposals, including two introduced by Coloradans.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >