Former Denver Broncos Address NFL's Pain Problem, Endorse MMJ Use

Using medical marijuana as an alternative to prescription drugs for pain treatment has become increasingly common, especially in states that have legalized cannabis. Unfortunately for professional athletes who play one of our country's most painful sports, they can't use MMJ without risking their job status. But that could change now that former professional football players are speaking out about their preference for cannabis, and a handful used to play for the Denver Broncos.

In a video posted on HERB (below), four former NFL players talk about how widespread opioid use is in the league, thanks to the severe pain many players deal with and the easy access they have to pain killers from team medical staffs. Although they believe many current players would prefer cannabis to treat their pain issues, the "shield" of the NFL, or the reputation associated with the NFL logo that owners are desperate to keep, has prevented any progress towards allowing players access to medical marijuana.