Good Chemistry Opens Third Dispensary on South Broadway

One of Denver's long-standing dispensary brands has expanded: Good Chemistry, known since 2009 for its pot shop at 330 East Colfax Avenue, has opened a third location, at 1724 South Broadway.

That address originally belonged to Wellspring Collective, which opened with the help of Good Chemistry founder Matthew Huron. Wellspring has been selling Good Chemistry flower and concentrates for some time, but the name change on the storefront became official on Monday, November 20.

"The newly designed Good Chemistry South Broadway store will feature the same premier quality Good Chemistry Nurseries products, but with a reduction in cost and no tier pricing – the finest cannabis in Colorado, $130 per ounce, $30 per eighth. Every strain, every day. All strains are grown in-house," reads Good Chemistry's announcement of the new spot.