Good Chemistry Opens Third Dispensary on South Broadway

One of Denver's long-standing dispensary brands has expanded: Good Chemistry, known since 2009 for its pot shop at 330 East Colfax Avenue, has opened a third location, at 1724 South Broadway.
That address originally belonged to Wellspring Collective, which opened with the help of Good Chemistry founder Matthew Huron. Wellspring has been selling Good Chemistry flower and concentrates for some time, but the name change on the storefront became official on Monday, November 20.
"The newly designed Good Chemistry South Broadway store will feature the same premier quality Good Chemistry Nurseries products, but with a reduction in cost and no tier pricing – the finest cannabis in Colorado, $130 per ounce, $30 per eighth. Every strain, every day. All strains are grown in-house," reads Good Chemistry's announcement of the new spot.
Good Chemistry expanded from one to two locations in 2015, when it opened a recreational dispensary in Aurora. The company also began serving Nevada dispensaries as a wholesale cultivator in November 2016. Its third storefront serves both medical patients and recreational customers, as does its original shop on East Colfax.
The South Broadway dispensary now has Good Chemistry's hallmark video-display wall to educate customers on its five-step process to determine the quality of cannabis, incorporating sight, touch, aroma, taste and sensation. Users are also guided through specific strain effects – amplify, relax, relieve and sleep – as they shop. "Not unlike the multi-step process for evaluating wine, the guide can help consumers evaluate essential aspects of the flower in order to make the most informed and satisfying purchase decision," the company pronounces.
Good Chemistry's in-house cuts of strains such as Ingrid, Mr. GoodChem and Purple Durango OG have given the shop a dank reputation in east Denver; it's also one of the few dispensaries that still sells bubble hash and kief, as well as modern products like whipped rosin budder, terp sauce and PAX live resin pods.
As part of its grand opening, the South Broadway location will be selling all of its Good Chemistry flower and concentrates at 10 percent off through Sunday, December 31.
