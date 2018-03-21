Why Colorado Tokers Love Granola Funk

Granola Funk isn’t a jam band that opens for Phish or Umphrey’s McGee, but it might be in the same ballpark. The potent hybrid’s name could easily double as a new genre of yuppie psychedelic music taking over the Front Range, and its characteristics are full of relaxation and nostalgia: perfect for a mid-summer night at Red Rocks.

My love for creamy, cakey strains is well documented, so my wallet can’t come out fast enough when I come across something whose name implies it tastes like a bake sale. Apparently Granola Funk’s moniker comes from a more hippie-dippie background, though: The name refers to a theater crew that attends various Rainbow Family parties around the country. Back in 2006, Granola Funk (the people) came to Steamboat Springs as part of an annual Rainbow gathering and built a pirate ship-style stage during a controversial event now commemorated by this strain.

The strain itself is both funky and sugary-sweet, with a fruity, doughy flavor similar to Froot Loops and vivid purple colors to match. Bred from Girl Scout Cookies and Wookie 15 by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk’s striking visual and aromatic qualities make it a top-shelf cut at most dispensaries, and its relaxing, potent effects are gaining a reputation on the West Coast for versatile medical use. Like most of the strains bred from Girl Scout Cookies, it has a heavy THC presence (upwards of 30 percent in some cuts) that can be too much for the lightweight or inexperienced. Pairing it with Wookie, a cross of Lavender and Appalachia strains known for floral and citrus flavors, keeps the potency but enhances the Cookies flavor profile, creating a creamy, tart flavor that reminds users of their favorite childhood breakfast cereal as they zone out to whatever’s on the radio.