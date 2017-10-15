Green Dot Labs Live Resin Now Available to Retail Consumers

Green Dot Labs has become a respected name in cannabis concentrates since beginning operations in 2013; the Boulder extraction company is one of the few concentrate makers that breeds and grows its own strains. But while its products have been available in sixty dispensaries across the state catering to medical patients, recreational customers weren't able to buy concentrates from Green Dot's strain library — until now, that is.

Green Dot's Black Label Nectar wasn't sold on the retail side because state licensing regulations require that medical and recreational cultivations remain separate. Now that the company has a new recreational growing facility, however, the Black Label concentrates are available to anyone 21 and older.

Black Label is the company's line of live resin made from Green Dot's internal genetics library, comprising nearly eighty strains with names like Citradelic Sunset and Wookie Cookies. Live resin is a concentrate made from a solvent-based extraction process that uses cryogenically frozen plants right after harvest to preserve terpenes and cannabinoids, providing stronger flavor profiles and smoother hits.