menu

Green Man Cannabis Issues Recall Due to Pesticide Residue

A First for Colorado: Tree Free Hemp Is Producing Paper From Seed to Sheet


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Green Man Cannabis Issues Recall Due to Pesticide Residue

Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 1:02 p.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Green Man Cannabis Issues Recall Due to Pesticide ResidueEXPAND
Scott Lentz
A A

On Thursday, January 19, GMC LLC, or Green Man Cannabis, issued a voluntary recall of its bud and other marijuana products, "due to the presence of potentially unsafe pesticide residues."

Related Stories

There has been no reports of illnesses and only products at two Green Man Cannabis stores were affected: 1355 Santa Fe Drive and 7289 East Hampden Avenue, both in Denver.

Check your purchases for the label listing any of these OPC License numbers: 403-00738, 403-00361 or 403R-00201, which are subject to the recall and should be disposed of or returned to the store at which they were purchased.

Denver's Department of Environmental Health is investigating the issue and overseeing the recall process.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >