Hakuna Supply Crafts Cannabis Stash Boxes With a Problem-Free Philosophy

When Ilan Freeman was growing up, his favorite movie was The Lion King, and he named his new company Hakuna Supply to reflect the problem-free philosophy popularized by the movie. Hakuna: No worries.

The California-based company offers walnut and mahogany stash boxes, rolling trays and other accessories like stash jars and grinders. "I made the first boxes by hand," Freeman says. "Keep it simple, keep it functional — that's the whole idea."

Freeman, who has been working with wood since he was fifteen, doesn't make the boxes by hand anymore, but he continues to pay close attention to the craftsmanship. His team is small — four people, including himself — and buys most of the materials raw, then sands and stains the boxes.

As legalization has spread across the country, more consumers are coming to the market, and many are looking for well-made, well-designed items to use and show off. "At this point, it's getting more recognition and isn't as looked down upon," Freeman says.

The standard Hakuna products are walnut and mahogany boxes, but Freeman says his newest favorites are the engraved versions. He's especially happy with the natural feel of the Tree of Life box. "We do a lot more work on them, and so when I get to work on it and see the final product, that's always fun," he says. Hakuna will also do custom engravings.

The company's marketing pushes the hakuna theme; Freeman even did a 4/20 giveaway in which Instagram followers were asked to submit a caption for a photo with lyrics from any Disney song. But he also honors the themes of his favorite movie through philanthropy: One dollar from every bundle goes to nonprofits that work on environmental sustainability.

"It's the whole package; it's not just the product. It's making sure everyone benefits," Freeman explains. "I'm a pretty big believer in energy, and what you put out is what you get."

For more information, e-mail the company at info@hakunasupply.com.

