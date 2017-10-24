Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Toke on Halloween?

Dear Stoner: Where can I blaze up on Halloween outside of my house? The wife doesn’t want my smoke bilowing out of the house when the kids come trick-or-treating.

Spooked

Dear Spooked: She probably doesn’t want your high ass around the candy, either. If you don’t have a friend’s house to go hang at or you’re scared to puff outside or too cheap to buy a vape pen, the best options are either a private, weed-friendly event or a smoking lounge. There are a few members-only lounges in and around Denver, such as Club 64, iBake, Studio 420 and Summit Recreational Retreat. All of those places requires memberships or reservations, so be sure to contact them ahead of time before showing up.