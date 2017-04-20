menu

Ask a Stoner: What Kind of Hash Can I Make at Home?

Munchies on 4/20? Here's Where to Go in Denver


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: What Kind of Hash Can I Make at Home?

Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 7:57 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Ask a Stoner: What Kind of Hash Can I Make at Home?
Westword
A A

Dear Stoner: What sort of hash am I legally allowed to make? I know butane is illegal, but what else?
Gene

Related Stories

Dear Gene: You’re allowed to make concentrates that don’t require butane, like bubble hash, kief, QWISO hash from rubbing alcohol, and other concentrates extracted with water. As I’m sure you know, butane hash oil or any concentrate made with an open flame is illegal because of that whole explosive thing. If you had a few
thousand dollars lying around and a brain for chemistry, you could make Co2 hash oil, but your best bet is probably bubble hash, QWISO hash or boring old kief — all of which you can learn how to make through stories in our archives.

Blended bubble hash.
Blended bubble hash.
Westword

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

Herbert Fuego

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >