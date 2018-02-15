Ask a Stoner: Do Hash Oil Cartridges Lose Potency Over Time?

Dear Stoner: Does a hash-oil vaporizer cartridge lose potency over time?

Jack O.

Dear Jack: Most forms of combustible THC will degrade over time, and changes in composition can decrease potency. Sunlight and oxidization will cause degradation in the THC crystals on cannabis flowers — which are extracted, through a variety of methods, to make the hash oil filling your cartridges — resulting in a chemical reaction that changes THC to CBN, a cannabinoid with some medical and sleep-inducing properties but nowhere near the psychoactive effects of THC.

Pre-filled vaporizer cartridges with cannabis oil have evolved since 2014. Shutterstock.com/ underworld