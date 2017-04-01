Ten Hemp Companies That Even Your Mom Would Love at the NoCo Hemp Expo

Morris Beegle shows his "Boom Stalk." Kate McKee Simmons

The NoCo Hemp Expo is one of the largest gatherings of hemp companies in the world. Now in its fourth year, the expo features more than 130 exhibitors and more than 60 industry speakers. The expo held an industry-only day on March 31; today at 10 a.m. it opens to the public at the Ranch in Loveland. In the meantime, here are ten hemp businesses we couldn't wait to write home about.

1. Colorado Hemp Company

Host of the expo, the Colorado Hemp Company makes paper, business cards, posters and clothing, all from hemp. Founded in 2012, the company has become a leading voice in the industry for advocacy and for organizing events like the NoCo Hemp Expo.

2. Dahlia's Botanicals

Why not tell your mom about a company run by another mom? Dahlia's Botanicals was founded by Moriah Barnhart, whose daughter Dahlia was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of two. Like many hemp and CBD companies, Dahlia's Botanicals sells endocannabiniod nutraceuticals, but a portion of the proceeds go toward CannaMoms, an organization Barnhart founded that supports other moms advocating for the right to use cannabis to care for their critically-ill children.

3. Enerhealth Botanicals

Whether your mom is looking for hot cocoa, coffee, herbal extracts or protein powder, Enerhealth Botanicals has it all. The company even has a line of "superfood" powders and meal replacements to keep the whole family healthy.

4. EvoHemp

Any mom worth her salt carries snacks in her bag, but these aren't your usual granola bars. EvoHemp bars come in flavors like Mango Macadamia and Pineapple Almond. The ingredients are all locally grown, and the bars are made entirely in the U.S.

5. Folium Biosciences

Does your mom have a dog child she might love more than she loves you? Folium Biosciences creates veterinarian-approved CBD products. Whether you're looking for pumpkin-flavored dog chews, treats or CBD pills to give older, ailing pets, Folium has something for every animal, of every size. It's even started making feed for horses.

Keep reading for more hemp businesses we saw at the NoCo Hemp Expo.

6. Hempy's

Need cheeky clothing for your hippie, earth-loving mom? Hempy's has you covered. From a T-shirt with whale art and the saying "Save the Humans" to classic knit beanies and shoulder bags, Hempy's has been a staple in the hemp movement for more than twenty years, with all U.S.-manufactured products.

7. Nature's Root

Not only does Nature's Root create lotion, lip balm, a lip scrub and a hemp coffee scrub, but it's opened the first hemp-based spa in the world. Book a spa day for your mom in Loveland; Nature's Root is working on additional locations, including one in Jamaica!

8. One Love Tea

If you're on the hunt for the perfect CBD-infused tea, look no further than One Love Tea. The company offers a wide variety, from black tea to yerbamates, and even has an infuser bottle so you can easily steep the tea on the go right in the bottle.

9. Satya Creative

Like many companies, Satya Creative develops hemp-based lotions and salves. What's different? Satya is edible and can be used as an "intimacy enhancer." Its website is under development, but orders can be made through shadi@satyacreative.com.

10. Steep Fuze Coffee

Steep Fuze Coffee infuses coffee beans with THC; it even has a CBD blend. What more could a mom want? Steep Fuze is made right here in Colorado and its CBD coffee can be purchased online — but the beans containing THC are sold at dispensaries across the state.

The NoCo Hemp Expo opens at 10 a.m. today at the Ranch in Loveland; get all the details on the NoCo Hemp Expo website.

