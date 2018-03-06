NoCo Hemp Expo Returns for Fifth Year This April

While confusion continues to swirl around the 4/20 rally at Civic Center Park, plans for another cannabis festival held every April in Colorado are humming right along. The NoCo Hemp Expo will return to Loveland on April 6 and April 7, and its organizer expects it to be bigger than ever.

"We had some space issues and were packed to the gills last year, so we added another building," explains NoCo Hemp founder Morris Beegle, who says the event's programming has increased about 25 percent over last year. "It's going to have more speakers and more exhibitors."

Beegle estimates that anywhere from 5,500 to 6,000 people will attend this year's expo at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland, where they'll dive into two days of nearly sixty featured speakers, 150 exhibitions and the expo's first ever farmer symposium. There will also be an expanded programming for high-end investors and CEOs in the hemp industry, according to Beegle.