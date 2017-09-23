 


Finding your favorite strain can be challenge, especially if it's high in CBD.
Finding your favorite strain can be challenge, especially if it's high in CBD.
Scott Lentz

Seven High-CBD Strains Now in Denver Dispensaries

Herbert Fuego | September 23, 2017 | 6:36am
Say what you will about the prohibitionist crowd, but their claims about the potency of today's cannabis carry some truth. Nowadays, strains can contain upwards of 25 percent THC, and that's too much for the brain to handle for some of our readers. Then again, many others have been asking where they can find high-CBD strains.

Already popular among medical patients for their effective treatment of inflammation, pain and insomnia, CBD strains are becoming more popular with recreational tokers thanks to their manageable, therapeutic highs and lack of paranoid side effects. Strain loyalty can be dangerous, though, especially with CBD varieties. Here are seven strains high in CBD that are currently available around town, and where to find them.

Sweet Leaf on Evans.
Sweet Leaf on Evans.
Westword

AC/DC
Available at Herbs4You, MMJ America and Sweet Leaf.
CBD to THC ratio: 20:1

Cannatonic
Available at L'Eagle (concentrate), Lightshade, Live Green, MMJ America and Strainwise.
CBD to THC ratio: 1:1 to 3:1

CBD OX
Available at House of Dankness.
CBD to THC ratio: 1:1

Dark Star
Available at Ballpark Holistic Dispensary and Rocky Road Aurora.
CBD to THC ratio: TK

Harlequin
Available at Denver Kush Club (concentrate), Mile High Dispensary (concentrate), Native Roots, the Smokin' Gun, the Station, Sweet Leaf and Verde Natural Cannabis.
CBD to THC ratio: 5:2

Pre-'98 Bubba Kush (high-CBD version)
Available at the Clinic, Infinite Wellness Center and in concentrate form wherever PAX Era vaporizers pods are sold.
CBD to THC ratio: 2:1

Spectrum #12
Available at Kind Love and Euflora.
CBD to THC ratio: 11:1

Notice any of these strains at a dispensary we missed? Email updates to marijuana@westword.com

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

