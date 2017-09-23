Seven High-CBD Strains Now in Denver Dispensaries

Finding your favorite strain can be challenge, especially if it's high in CBD.

Say what you will about the prohibitionist crowd, but their claims about the potency of today's cannabis carry some truth. Nowadays, strains can contain upwards of 25 percent THC, and that's too much for the brain to handle for some of our readers. Then again, many others have been asking where they can find high-CBD strains.

Already popular among medical patients for their effective treatment of inflammation, pain and insomnia, CBD strains are becoming more popular with recreational tokers thanks to their manageable, therapeutic highs and lack of paranoid side effects. Strain loyalty can be dangerous, though, especially with CBD varieties. Here are seven strains high in CBD that are currently available around town, and where to find them.