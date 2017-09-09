 


Reader: We Already Won; Sessions Is a Fact-Denying Dinosaur
Department of Justice

Reader: We Already Won; Sessions Is a Fact-Denying Dinosaur

Westword Staff | September 9, 2017 | 8:58am
Late on September 6, the U.S. House of Representatives' rules committee blocked floor consideration of an amendment that would have prevented the Department of Justice and Attorney General Jeff Sessions from interfering with state-legal medical marijuana. "By blocking our amendment, committee leadership is putting at risk the millions of patients who rely on medical marijuana for treatment, as well as the clinics and businesses that support them," Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Dana Rohrabacher responded. "This decision goes against the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly oppose federal interference with state marijuana laws. These critical protections are supported by a majority of our colleagues on both sides of the aisle." And by their constituents, judging from their comments about Sessions. Says Josh: 

The bigger deal he makes of it, the bigger the spotlight there will be on what an out-of-touch, fact-denying dinosaur Sessions is. Everybody knows damn well that marijuana should not be a Schedule 1 drug. Continuing to believe "reefer madness"-type propaganda makes you look like an idiot nowadays. This is not a two-sided, 50/50 debate anymore. We already won; just schmucks like this refuse to admit they're wrong.

Adds Nigel says: 

Republicans like Sessions are begging for Civil War 2.0. I just hope they aren't stupid enough to go against the will of voters. But...nothing would surprise me out of this administration.

Comments Angie: 

This will end up going to the state Supreme Court, then probably SCOTUS. He won't win. Even if he had a chance, Trump will probably fire him or that admininsitration will have been impeached by then. I don't think this is too terribly alarming as far as a full turn-around. I think Colorado  will continue to see federal harassment.

Adds Rob: 

I thought less federal government was their mantra. Hmmm. Pocketing much from big pharma much? Are we surprised by all of the blatant hypocrisy and corruption? Well, are we?

And finally, there's this from Zachary: 

You can't put the genie back in the bottle. Try all you want, you wrinkled Keebler elf.

Keep reading for more of our coverage on Sessions.

William Breathes

William Breathes

Congressional Medical Pot Biz Threat: From "Nothingburger" to "Alarming"

Jacqueline Collins

Jacqueline Collins

SAM Report Asks Jeff Sessions for a Federal Crackdown on Pot Industry

PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Jeff Sessions Finally Responds to John Hickenlooper's Marijuana Letter

