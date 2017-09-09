Reader: We Already Won; Sessions Is a Fact-Denying Dinosaur

Late on September 6, the U.S. House of Representatives' rules committee blocked floor consideration of an amendment that would have prevented the Department of Justice and Attorney General Jeff Sessions from interfering with state-legal medical marijuana. "By blocking our amendment, committee leadership is putting at risk the millions of patients who rely on medical marijuana for treatment, as well as the clinics and businesses that support them," Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Dana Rohrabacher responded. "This decision goes against the will of the American people, who overwhelmingly oppose federal interference with state marijuana laws. These critical protections are supported by a majority of our colleagues on both sides of the aisle." And by their constituents, judging from their comments about Sessions. Says Josh:

The bigger deal he makes of it, the bigger the spotlight there will be on what an out-of-touch, fact-denying dinosaur Sessions is. Everybody knows damn well that marijuana should not be a Schedule 1 drug. Continuing to believe "reefer madness"-type propaganda makes you look like an idiot nowadays. This is not a two-sided, 50/50 debate anymore. We already won; just schmucks like this refuse to admit they're wrong.



Adds Nigel says:

Republicans like Sessions are begging for Civil War 2.0. I just hope they aren't stupid enough to go against the will of voters. But...nothing would surprise me out of this administration.