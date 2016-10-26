How Colorado's Congressional Candidates Feel About Marijuana

Colorado state map Wikipedia

What public statements have Colorado's candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives made about marijuana, rescheduling and research? Here's our rundown.

U.S. Senate Candidates

Michael Bennet (D)

Incumbent Michael Bennet faces challenges from seven nominees from a variety of parties. Along with 27 other senators, Bennet wrote a letter to President Barack Obama asking for his assistance in removing the administrative barriers to scientific research on medical marijuana. "As states have attempted to expand access to medical treatments for their citizens, the federal government has a responsibility to act in a manner that allows patients to benefit from research on those treatments," the senators said. "Until we have comprehensive scientific research on the medical risks and benefits of cannabis and its derivatives, we will continue to debate this issue on the basis of outdated ideology instead of modern science."

Darryl Glenn (R)

At a May 12 debate against other Republicans running against incumbent Bennet, Darryl Glenn said he personally opposes marijuana legalization, but that states should be allowed to make it legal if they choose to do so. In a transcript published by the Northglenn Thornton Sentinel, Glenn highlighted his previous voting record to back up his stance. "As a city council member, I have always voted against this," he said. "As a county commissioner, I have always voted against this."

Lily Tang Williams (L)

Williams addressed the issue of marijuana in an interview with the Pueblo Chieftain and held true to the Libertarian credo of individual responsibility and personal freedom. "It's your business if you want to smoke a plant or drink; just don't let that behavior infringe on others' rights," she said, later adding that she herself has never smoked marijuana.

Arn Menconi (G), Dan Chapin (I), Paul Noel Fiorino (I) and Don Willoughby (Write-in) have not addressed marijuana in their campaigns or interviews.

